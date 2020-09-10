Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – September 11, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 11: WTU Locust Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out, 4 p.m., Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For more info call Dave Morgan, 570-205-2253.

Sept. 12: Snyder/Union County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Union Township Fire Company, Winfield. For more info call Jonathan Fisher, 570-259-8201.

Sept. 12: WTU Chester County Backyard Bucks Banquet, 4 p.m., Wagontown Fire Hall, Wagontown. For more info call Art Lyle, 484-643-6132.

Sept. 13: WTU Erie County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Union City Volunteer Fire Dept. For more info call Michelle Krieg, 814-573-2533.

Sept. 13: Picnic and trap shoot to honor our American Veterans. Noon – 4 p.m., North East Sportsman Club. For more info call Ed Moss, 814-528-4538.

Oct. 3: WTU Bedford County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Imler Area Volunteer Fire Department. For more info call Joseph Bittner, 814-285-7683.

Oct. 3: WTU Berks County Whitetails Night Out, 4:30 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market. For more info call Shawn Kramer, 610-763-0820.

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Early resident Canada goose season opens.

Sept. 1: Mourning dove season opens.

Sept. 19: Archery deer season opens (antlered/anterless), WMUs, 2B, 5C and 5D.

Sept. 21: Early resident Canada goose season closes.

Archery/Shoot

Sept. 26 & 27: Penn-Dutch Sportsman’s Club, 7 a.m., Club grounds. For more info call Clyde Winegardner, 717-314-2002.

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

March-Nov: Tulpenhochen Rifle & Pistol Club, noon. Pine Grove. For more info tulprpc.org or call 215-479-2503.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Pitcairn/Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots, 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versales.

Sept. 13: 7a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sun. Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Sept. 20: Connoquenessing Valley Bowman, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more info call William Stoops, 724-758-2002.

Shows

Sept. 12: PA Trappers District 8, 42nd Annual Sportsman Show. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Newville Lions Club Fairground. For more info call 717-732-8099.

Sept. 18: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Show, Sat. Noon-5 p.m, North Orwell Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.