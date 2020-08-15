Outdoor News Radio – August 15, 2020

Lots of chatter this week starting with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman discussing South Dakota pheasants and the recent ruffed grouse counts. “Tackle” Terry Tuma drops in for a discussion about regional fishing conditions plus how he goes about selecting the right fishing line. Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to talk about the recent National Rifle Association lawsuit in New York State, plus they chat about sighting in your rifle. Finally, Rob and the Tims discuss the departure of Lou Cornicelli from the Minnesota DNR Division of Wildlife.