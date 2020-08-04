Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener postponed

Governor Tim Walz has announced that this fall’s 10th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener, set to be held in Fairmont, has been postponed to 2021. The annual event’s postponement is a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the event’s postponement, the governor still plans to participate in his favorite pastime of pheasant hunting, and he urges other Minnesotans who enjoy the sport to do the same when the season opens on Oct. 10.

“While our event together must be postponed, I still plan to enjoy the 2020 pheasant hunting season,” he said. “I’ll be practicing safe social distancing, staying in small groups, and not traveling too far from home while doing so, and I encourage all hunters to do the same to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Fairmont is the county seat of Martin County and has a population of 10,666. The Fairmont area is a pheasant hunting destination because of 4,700 acres of public hunting land and the abundance of dog-friendly motels available in Martin County.

Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season opens this year at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 and will run until Jan. 3, 2021.