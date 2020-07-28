Szechuan Turkey

If you’ve had success in the field during the spring turkey hunt, and are searching for some new recipes to utilize that stash of protein you’ve got in the freezer, here is a recipe that works well for the tougher nature of that meat by using ground turkey instead of chunks of meat. The linguine noodles are a variation on the traditional hakka noodle, and you will find they absorb the sauce in the final cooking process, so you may want to play with the ratio if you want the sauce to be more prevalent in your dish.

Sauce Ingredients:

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger (or ½ teaspoon ground ginger)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon Oriental chili sauce with garlic

1 tablespoon rice vinegar or dry sherry

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (adjust for your heat preference)

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the dish.

6 ounces linguine noodles – prepare according to package instructions, rinse and toss with a dash of toasted sesame (or peanut) oil. Set aside.

1 lb. ground turkey meat

Fresh ground pepper & kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce

4 teaspoons cooking oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 cups fresh pea pods, trimmed

6 cups shredded Napa cabbage

¼ cup roasted peanuts, lightly chopped

2 tablespoons sliced green onions

Directions:

Sprinkle turkey meat with fresh pepper and salt, combine with soy sauce.

In a very large skillet or wok, heat half of the cooking oil over medium-high heat. Add the ground turkey and start to brown, stirring to keep from sticking. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then add the minced garlic. Stir-fry just until meat is browned and the garlic aroma releases. Remove meat to a bowl and keep covered.

As you add the vegetables to the wok, it is important to keep stirring the dish throughout the process. You will introduce each of the vegetables, stir-frying for at least a minute before adding the next vegetable. Begin with the mushrooms, followed by the bell pepper, then the pea pods. Toss in the cabbage and stir-fry one to two minutes until barely crisp-tender. Remove vegetables from the wok and keep warm.

Quickly add any additional cooking oil, up to 2 teaspoons, to the wok. Add the turkey meat back into the pan and stir in the sauce. Bring to boiling and toss in the prepared linguine. Stir to coat and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the vegetables back into the pan and stir-fry at least one full minute to heat through and coat all with the sauce. Serve immediately – topping with peanuts and green onions.

Tips from the kitchen: If you aren’t ready to commit to purchasing all of the seasoning ingredients, you can take a major shortcut by using a bottled Szechuan sauce. Just remember to shake very well before adding, and only use reduced-sodium soy sauce in the balance of the recipe, as bottled sauces tend to have a higher sodium composition. To use this method, simply skip the sauce preparation, preparing the linguine, turkey meat and vegetables according the recipe directions. At the stage where you reintroduce the turkey and linguine into the wok, start with a ¼ cup of the sauce and adjust to your preference as you add the vegetables. Heat thoroughly.