Outdoor News Radio – June 27, 2020

Lots to discuss on this week’s Outdoor News Radio, starting with a new survey on citizen attitudes toward gray wolves in Minnesota. Host Rob Drieslein and Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman kick that topic around as well as the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act in the U.S. Senate. Dr. Michael Price from the University of Minnesota-Duluth Natural Resources Institute drops in to chat about fisher expansion into southeast Minnesota, then the “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler flits through to talk about the expansion of birdwatching during the COVID-19 era. Finally, Tim Lesmeister has some thoughts on Lake Mille Lacs fishing and the huge suburban sturgeon caught in the Twin Cities recently.