Outdoor News Radio – June 13, 2020

Kicking off this week’s Outdoor News Radio, Outdoor News Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman pitch an outlook for the 2020 special legislative session and discuss the ongoing 2020 DNR Conservation Officer academy at Camp Ripley. Twin Cities area fishing guide and Clam Outdoors pro staff manager Matt Johnson then checks in to preview the Blackfish Classic bass tournament on Lake Minnetonka slated for Monday, July 27. “Tackle” Terry Tuma then joins Rob to talk about bottom-bouncing tactics for June walleyes, and Tim Lesmeister pops in with a discussion about the dog shortage in the Upper Midwest and northeastern portion of the country.