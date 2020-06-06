Outdoor News Radio – June 6, 2020

Host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the presence of state conservation officers during the protests and rioting last weekend in Minneapolis. Then Tony Peterson drops in to recap 2020 spring turkey hunting results and share stories of his success, as well as chat about spring dog training. Bemidji-area fishing guide Dick Beardsley visits to talk about the prime June fishing season unfolding across northern Minnesota, then Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with the week’s top outdoors news topics, including a discussion of whether the Prairie Pothole Region still extends into Iowa.