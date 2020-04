Fish passage project could have ‘broad impact’ on Great Lakes

Walleye along with yellow perch, suckers and smallmouth bass could again swim the winding Boardman River beyond downtown Traverse City to forage for food or spawn in submerged vegetation, as they did more than a century ago.

Walleye, yellow perch, suckers and smallmouth bass could again swim the winding Boardman River beyond downtown Traverse City to forage for food or spawn in submerged vegetation, as they did more than a century ago. For the complete story, click here.