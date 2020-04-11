Outdoor News Radio – April 11, 2020

Special guest Land Tawney, the president and CEO of Missoula, Mont.-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, joins host Rob Drieslein for half of this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio. Topics include the status of BHA’s rendezvous, birdwatching under “stay-at-home” orders, and Tawney’s spring recreational reading list. Laos popping into this week’s broadcast are Tim Spielman with a Minnesota ice-out update and forecast for the April 15 wild turkey hunting opener, plus Tim Lesmeister offers his opinion on some of the policy topics that emerged during winter 2020.