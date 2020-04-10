Making the most of self-isolation

I have no problem with self-isolation as I can be a bit of a loner when I want to be. But I certainly wish it were under different circumstances than what we’re all dealing with these days.

But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t appreciate some quiet time away from the hustle of a busy lifestyle. That’s especially the case on weekends, which for me, were often dominated by social functions. With that, I consider myself fortunate to at least be working through all of this and certainly feel for those who are struggling with employment.

Even of more concern are those who are actually sick, or have loved ones who are. This can’t turn around soon enough.

I’ve accepted fact that we have no choice but to deal with it. So, I’ve been taking care of things on the home front, which I hope will pay off later when, and if, all of this passes.

I don’t own a ton of land, but enough to support a substantial logging operation that my neighbors (who are family) and I undertook last year. It was well into the heart of summer before the logging trucks pulled out. After filling my woodshed, the first thing I did was clean up the landing area and then opened up the trails. A few fall projects got done and then before you knew it, deer season here, and winter came on its heels.

With the arrival of spring I had a major to-do list to tackle, and I’ve been able to do just that; mainly because I’ve been home on the weekends. First, there is a small clear-cut left over from the logging that was loaded with tree-tops. It is now providing more firewood, both for the indoor wood stove and the outdoor fireplace. There should also be plenty for summer camping trips, if we’re able to actually partake in them. That remains to be seen.

There are plans and goals for the clear-cut that at this point are well on their way to being accomplished. An added bonus will a bulging woodshed, perhaps enough for two, or even three years.

Then it’s back to the trails where even more firewood awaits, that has easy access. Having a compact utility tractor makes it all that easier and so does the cool spring weather. Gardens will eventually come too.

It’s bittersweet, but the fact that the weekend calendar opened up, and that the idea these days is to stay home, has been beneficial to both me and my wife. And basically, I just like working in the woods and playing a role in property management. It’s free exercise.

As for sporting fun, trout season is here and turkey season is on the way. Eventually I’ll wet a line, but the chores are coming first. Come May, however, I plan on being in the turkey woods.

Meanwhile, here’s wishing and hoping things change for the better sooner rather than later, and that we’re all able to enjoy the things we like most.