Outdoor News Radio – March 28, 2020

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman start this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio with a chat about ice conditions, maple syrup season, and the decision by Koochiching County to close several Rainy River boat accesses this past week. Then Andrew Tri from the Minnesota DNR calls in to talk about black bears emerging from their dens and how some farmers in the northwestern portion of the state have bumped into their dens. Longtime friend of Outdoor News Mark Strand checks in with some tips for getting ready for 2020 turkey hunting, which is just a few weeks away. Finally, the “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler drops in for the third week in a row to talk about the spring bird migration, which is totally underway.