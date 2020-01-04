Outdoor News Radio – Jan. 4, 2020

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick off this week’s show with a discussion of variable ice conditions across North Country, then they chat about the Minnesota DNR’s recent decision to ban the transport of farmed white-tailed deer in the state. Lake Detective Steve McComas joins Rob for the fourth week in a row, this time to discuss winter lake research. There’s a lot going on under the ice! Finally, Tim Lesmeister completes his holiday tour by offering his insight on the lower deer kill across the region this past fall, and he and Rob talk about the Minnesota DNR’s pheasant and duck planning.