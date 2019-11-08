Savory Duck Breasts with Seared Apples and Sweet Potatoes

The foundation of this recipe was originally shared by Outdoor News reader, Edward Krenzelok of Tony, Wisconsin. We’ve modified his recipe a bit by adding sliced sweet potatoes, which is similar to a dish with Polish ancestry. Edward’s version calls for the preparation to be done on the stove top, and we recommend a heavy cast iron pan to do justice to the searing process and consistency of heat.

Ingredients

4-6 duck breasts (Edward recommends teal or wood duck, but mallard will work as well)



Salt and Pepper to taste

Dried oregano – pinch

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1/ 4 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons of butter

2 medium crisp apples, core and slice vertically with the skin on

1 large onion, sliced into thick wedges

1 large sweet potato (Prepare in advance by baking, then removing the skin and slicing into thick rounds)

Directions

Bring the duck breasts to room temperature.

Sprinkle both sides of the breasts with salt, pepper and oregano.

Spread the crushed garlic onto the duck breasts and hold to the side while starting your apples and onions on the stovetop.

Warm a large skillet over low heat and pour in the olive oil and add the butter.

As the butter melts, increase heat to medium and introduce the onions and apples to the pan. Using a spatula to turn frequently, saute` the apples and onion slices until moderately soft.

Increase the heat to medium high and add the duck breasts. Sear for 2 minutes (if using larger ducks, such as mallard, sear for 3 minutes). Gently move the apple and onion pieces periodically to keep them from burning.

Flip the duck breasts and add the sweet potato slices to the pan, gently tossing with the apples and onions. Cook the breasts another 2 minutes until medium rare to rare.

To serve, place a bed of the apple, onion, potato mixture on a platter and place the duck breasts on top. Add parsley for a colorful garnish.