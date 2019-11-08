Homemade Egg Rolls With Wild Duck

Although a full roast duck is a beautiful sight to behold on the dinner table, most waterfowl hunters know that once is a while, you’ll end up with a bird that is pretty shot-up, and that’s where this recipe comes to the rescue.

Once you’ve cooked the bird meat and shredded it, putting the egg rolls together is any easy task. This recipe features the option to bake or deep fry, depending on your preference.

To Prepare Duck Meat

Fill a large stockpot with 8 cups of water and add the following:

2 lbs dressed wild duck, cut into pieces (preferably skin-on)

1 cup rough chopped onion

1 cup sliced celery

1 carrot, sliced

1 bay leaf

2 garlic cloves, crushed

¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Bring all ingredients to a boil, then reduce heat to medium/ low and simmer at least 30 minutes. The meat should be tender and slip easily off the bone when it is done.

Cool slightly and drain the broth. (Freeze that broth for a great soup base down the road!)

Discard vegetables and remove the bones and skin. Shred meat with two forks.

To Prepare Egg Roll Filling

3 tablespoons oil (peanut oil preferably)

2 cups finely shredded cabbage

¼ cup finely shredded carrots

2 tablespoons minced green onions

1 can of sliced water chestnuts, drain and mince

½ teaspoon fresh gingerroot, shredded

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

In a skillet, heat oil and add cabbage, shredded carrots, and onions. Cook for 5 minutes to soften vegetables, stirring frequently. Add water chestnuts, gingerroot, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and cornstarch to pan and cook 2 more minutes to thicken slightly. Remove from heat, add shredded duck meat. Rest the filling combination so it is cool enough to work with using your hands.

Assembling Egg Rolls:

15-20 7-inch Eggroll skins (Usually found in produce section of the grocery store)

1 egg yolk mixed with 1 teaspoon of cool water

Preheat oven to 400

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

When filling is cool enough to work with, start by positioning one egg wrapper in a diamond shape. Place about 2 heaping tablespoons of filling mixture on the lower third of an egg roll wrapper. Brush sides with egg/ water. Roll up, tucking sides in. Brush the top edge to make a complete seal. (Hint: Keep a moist paper towel over your extra wrappers to keep them from drying out!)

Set rolls on the baking sheet so they are not touching. Spray tops with cooking spray and bake 15 minutes until golden brown.

(*Optional – Instead of baking the spring rolls in the oven, heat 3-4 cups of peanut oil to 325 degrees, fry rolls 4 at a time for 3-4 minutes, turning once. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.)

Serve prepared egg rolls with your favorite hot mustard, sweet and sour, or sweet chili sauce.