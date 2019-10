Participate in ruffed grouse research this fall by testing for West Nile virus

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has asked ruffed grouse hunters in northern Minnesota to voluntarily submit samples for a West Nile virus research project that the agency is conducting. Hunters simply pick up a kit at their local DNR office, then submit some feather and tissue samples for testing. In this video, Mike Hehner demonstrates how to use the kit and submit the proper sample.