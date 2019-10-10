Mississippi River flooding could hamper waterfowl re-opener

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is urging waterfowl hunters to take precautions for the Saturday, Oct. 12 Minnesota and Wisconsin waterfowl season re-opener. Hunters should be vigilant as flood waters will have significantly changed conditions at traditional hunting locations. Excessive current, turbid water and submerged and floating hazards should be expected in the river.

The unseasonably high water will also alter the appearance of backwater areas and could make Closed Area boundaries difficult to locate as signs may be submerged or missing. Hunters should verify the general location of Closed Areas by reviewing maps available here.

Waterfowl hunters should also be prepared to locate alternative boat ramps to access the Mississippi River between Wabasha, Minn., and Trempealeau, Wis., as traditional ramps may be closed due to flooding. The following boat ramps are currently closed and not expected to open for the Saturday re-opener: Halfmoon Landing located near Kellogg, Minn.; Verchota and McNally Landings on the Prairie Island Dike near Minnesota City, Minn.; Beef Slough and Pontoon Slough Landings on the Nelson Dike (MN Hwy 60/WI Hwy 25) between Nelson, Wis., and Wabasha, Minn.

Questions regarding the availability of boat ramps can be addressed by calling the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at 507-454-7351.