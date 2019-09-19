New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Sept. 20, 2019

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Caught two times in a week

(Kings County)

On July 29, ECOs Zachary Kochanowski and Joshua Jarecki conducted pesticides compliance checks in the Midwood area of Brooklyn. The ECOs located a landscaping business with workers actively applying pesticides with a backpack sprayer without the required permits. When the employees contacted the owner of the business with the ECOs present, he claimed that he had tried to go through the DEC’s licensing process but was unsuccessful, making it apparent to the officers that the owner knew he was in violation yet continued with business as usual. Two tickets were issued for the violations. The following week, the same ECOs were patrolling Midwood when they observed two employees from the same landscaping business applying herbicide with a backpack sprayer and fungicide with a spreader. During the second inspection of the company, all pesticides in the van were in newly purchased bags and containers. ECOs seized the illegal pesticides, backpack sprayer, and spreader as evidence, and issued the company summonses for applying pesticides without a license and operating an unregistered pesticides business.

National Night Out

(Queens County)

On Aug. 6, ECO Joshua Jarecki represented DEC at a “National Night Out” event hosted by the New York Police Department’s 113th Precinct in Queens. National Night Out is hosted by law enforcement, with multiple police agencies coming together to engage local communities. Officers meet face-to-face with neighborhood residents to discuss their responsibilities and hear residents’ concerns. The event also provides opportunities for youth to participate in various events supported by the police agencies. The local Fire Department of New York firehouse provided a barbecue for all attendees.

Fishing without a license, and more (Rockland County)

On Aug. 8, ECO Corey Hornicek was patrolling Harriman State Park when he observed five male subjects fishing from shore at Sabago Lake. As Hornicek approached to ask if any of the subjects had fishing licenses, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. One of the five individuals said that he had a fishing license, but it was in his car at the parking lot. The other individuals also claimed that their identification was in the parked car. Hornicek asked the anglers to walk back to the parking lot and requested a nearby state park police unit to respond for assistance. At the parking lot, Hornicek determined that none of the five had a valid fishing license. After a short interview, the park police officer gained permission from the vehicle’s owner to search it and discovered a secret compartment in a rear wheel well containing alcoholic beverages, numerous $100 bills, and a vile of concentrated THC, a controlled substance in New York. The park police officer arrested the owner of the car, charging him with several misdemeanors. Hornicek issued tickets to all five subjects for fishing without a freshwater fishing license, returnable to Haverstraw Town Court.

Injured owl rescued

(Sullivan County)

On Aug. 8, ECO Jon Walraven responded to a call from the New York State Police seeking an ECO to assist with locating and recovering an injured owl in Sullivan County. Walraven located a barred owl with a severely injured left wing and unable to fly. The owl was safely captured and transported to a local wildlife rehabilitator for treatment and recovery.

Hidden trout found by K9

(Sullivan County)

On Aug. 10, ECO Ricky Wood responded to Livingston Manor to investigate a complaint of a person fishing for trout with live bait and possibly keeping the trout illegally in the no-kill section of Willowemoc Creek, which only allows artificial lures and catch-and-release fishing. The fisherman denied that he had caught any fish, but unbeknownst to him, the officer and K9 Deming observed him catch at least one trout. K9 Deming, who is trained in the detection of fish, located two trout that the fisherman had caught and unsuccessfully hidden in the bushes. He was issued tickets for fishing contrary to regulations in specially designated waters and taking protected fish except as permitted by law. Both tickets were returnable to Rockland Town Court.

Grilled hawk

(Genesee County)

On Aug. 10, ECO Gary Wilson was called to assist Trooper Andrea Muszynski with a live hawk lodged in the front grill of an SUV at the Pembroke Service Area off the New York State Thruway. The red-tailed hawk was stuck in the space between the SUV’s plastic front grill and radiator. The operator stated that he had seen the hawk on the side of the road but was unable to avoid the collision when it suddenly flew into his path. It took a group effort to control the hawk’s talons while breaking open the front grill to remove it. The bird was fully alert and in good condition after the extrication. Wilson transported the hawk to a local rehabilitator, where it was examined by a veterinarian. The lucky bird was found to have no broken bones or other serious injuries and was to be kept a few days for observation before being released back into the wild.

Perfect timing

(Ontario County)

On Nov. 21, Lt. Aaron Gordon was driving past a residence in the town of Manchester when he observed a deer hanging in the garage. As the ECO pulled into the driveway to check the tag, a shot rang out from behind the house. Gordon encountered the homeowner and asked if he heard the gunshot. The homeowner said he believed it must have been one of his neighbors hunting in the woods behind his house. Gordon walked behind the house and discovered a shooting lane cut in the brush, perfectly aligned with one of the residence’s windows. There were two large piles of corn and a dead, 8-point buck approximately 40 yards from the first corn pile. ECO Kevin Thomas responded to assist Gordon. The homeowner admitted to shooting the deer from the window of his house. The buck was confiscated and tickets were issued for discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a house, hunting deer over bait, illegal taking of protected wildlife, and taking deer in excess of the bag limit.