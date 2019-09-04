Groups continue CWD conversation

Left to right: Larry Bonde of the Conservation Congress, DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs, NRB member Greg Kazmierski, and Tami Ryan, current DNR wildlife director, provide background on CWD efforts in Wisconsin during a Sept. 3 meeting in Madison. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

The Wisconsin DNR, Conservation Congress, and Natural Resources Board held a joint press conference Tuesday, Sept. 3 to highlight activities to combat chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Wisconsin.

Though few new actions were announced to reduce the prevalence of CWD where it exists currently, representatives from the groups said more communication with deer hunters and the public is needed.

DNR field personnel will distribute copies of the pamphlet “CWD: What you can do to stop the spread.”

In other actions:

• The 18-county Northern Region will have emphasized CWD surveillance this fall.

• CWD general sampling will also take place in southern counties. The DNR wants to get 21,000 samples statewide this fall. Last fall it received 17,000 CWD samples.

• Adopt-a-dumpster and self-service kiosks will be expanded, though no specific numbers were available.

• The DNR web page is being upgraded with CWD information, showing sampling locations and carcass disposal options.

Larry Bonde, Conservation Congress chair, summed it up: “This is not just a sportsman’s issue, this is a Wisconsin issue.”

