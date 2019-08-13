Free CWD seminar open to the public

(Photo by Tim Eisele)

“If you don’t have it, you don’t want it.”

“Buy time and pay for science.”

You might have heard those words if you have attended recent meetings on chronic wasting disease (CWD). They are the favorite mantras of Doug Duren, a landowner from Cazenovia in Richland County.

Duren serves on the County Deer Advisory Council and is the steward of 430 acres in Richland and Sauk counties that have been in his family for 115 years.

Duren takes CWD seriously, where some people feel it is something to conveniently ignore. He has been a leader in spearheading efforts to develop adopt-a-kiosk and adopt-a-dumpster programs.

Duren put his money where his mouth was in sponsoring dumpsters in his area, realizing that containing deer bones and nerve tissue to then go to a landfill reduces the chances of spreading CWD to new areas.

Duren and Bryan Richards, USGS emerging disease coordinator, will give a free seminar Aug. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the Tomah-Sportsman’s Alliance, 26143 Broadway Ave., Warrens.

Duren said he feels it is the responsibility of hunters and citizens to do everything possible to fight the spread of CWD, for their own benefit and for the benefit of future generations.