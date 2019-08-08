Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Aug. 9, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 9: Iowa County Chapter #227 DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville. For more info call Joe Phillipps, 608-574-3317.

Aug. 9: State Line Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, Janesville. For more info call Kellie, 815-985-4165.

Aug. 15: North Central WI Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Mountain Bay Banquet Center, Weston. For more info call Craig, 715-573-2702.

Aug. 15: Central WI Struttin Toms, 5:30 p.m., Shooter’s Banquet Hall, Plover. For more info call Randy Kruzicki, 715-341-1298.

Aug. 17: North Clark NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Goggle Eye Trap Club, Thorp. For more info call Rich Kodl, 715-703-3913.

Aug. 18: Springbrook Sportsman’s Club Fundraiser, 9 a.m., Omro. For more info call Daniel Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Aug. 21: SW WI Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Belmont Conference Center. For more info call Mark, 520-730-9252.

Aug. 22: Southern Grant County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., J&J’s Sandbar, Cassville. For more info call, Jenny Reding,608-725-5055.

Aug. 22: Tomorrow River PF Banquet, Shooters, Plover. For more info call Tyrone Larson, 715-572-4722.

Aug. 22: Lake Michigan RMEF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Village, Kohler. For more info call Wendy Haas, 920-912-5053.

Aug. 24: Coulee Region Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Fox Hollow Golf course, La Crosse. For more, call Dennis, 608-317-0199.

Aug. 26: Watertown DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Watertown Turner Hall. For more info call 920-261-1538.

Sept. 3: Grant County DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Belmont Convention Center. For more info call Arnie Roper, 608-778-2666.

Sept. 5: Wisconsin Wildlife Federation Banquet, Shooters Banquet Hall, Plover. For more info call Kim Foster, 715-341-8880.

Sept. 5: Freeborn County DU Banquet, Wedgewood Cove. For more info call Sean Brink, 507-383-1335.

Sept. 9: Necedah WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, Necedah. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

Sept. 12: Heart of the Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tanner’s Sports Grill & Bar, Kimberly. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Sept. 18: Stoddard/Genoa WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., Stoddard American Legion, Stoddard. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Sept. 19: Columbus WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Savanna Oaks Community Center, Fall River. For more info call Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426.

Sept. 19: Fountain City WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hilltop Bar & Saloon, Fountain City. For more info call Jim Hentges, 608-687-3732.

Sept. 21: Burnett County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Northwoods Crossing Event Center, Siren. For more info call Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

Sept. 26: Northwest WI WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shell Lake Art Center, Shell Lake. For more info call Dave Zaloudek, 715-520-7408.

Oct. 5: Colfax Sportsmen’s Club Banquet, 6 p.m., Whitetail Golf Course, Colfax. For more info call Peggy Richards, 715-704-0493.

Oct. 5: Roch-A-Cri WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, Adams. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2224.

Oct. 8: Waukesha/Brookfield WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Loft & Chapel at Cedar Lodge, Waukesha. For more info call Steve Spiel, 262-373-1245.

Oct. 10: Merrill Area DU Banquet, 7 p.m., Town of Merrill Town Hall. For more info call Bill Bialecki, 715-536-5810.

Oct. 10: Crivitz-High Fall WTU Banquet, 5;30 pm., Rene’s Dining Room, Crivitz. For more info call Justin Kroll, 715-927-2944.

Oct. 12: Iowa County WTU Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville. For more info call Erik Miller, 608-574-4119.

Oct 19: Sparta-Melrose-Mindoro WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Log Cabin, Bangor. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2224.

Oct. 19: Big 4+ WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, Florence. For more info call JoAnne Smith, 715-674-2020.

Oct. 19: Marathon WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, Florence. For more info call JoAnne Smith, 715-536-4912.

Oct. 19: New Lisbon Sports Club Banquet, New Lisbon Community Center. For more info call 608-547-3760.

Season Dates

Aug. 31: Bear dog training ends.

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose season opens.

Sept. 1: Mourning dove season opens.

Sept. 2: Early teal and waterfowl seasons will be set in spring.

Sept. 4: Black bear (without dogs) season opens (Zone C)

Sept. 4: Black bear (utilizing dogs only) season opens (Zones A, B & D)

Sept. 7: Lake sturgeon hook & line season opens on selected inland waters.

Sept. 8: Bass season closes on St. Croix River upstream of St. Croix Falls Dam.

Sept. 9: Catch and Release bass season opens on St. Croix River upstream of St. Croix Falls Dam.

Sept. 10: Black bear (utilizing dogs only) season closes (Zones A, B & D)

Sept. 11: Black bear (Zones A, B, & D, with dogs & any legal methods seasons open.

Sept. 14: Ruffed grouse (Zone A), fall turkey, archery /crossbow deer, and crow seasons open.

Sept. 14: Cottontail rabbit (North Zone), gray and fox squirrel season opens.

Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season closes.

Sept. 21: Woodcock season opens.

Sept. 30: Lake Sturgeon hook and line season closes on selected waters.

Sept. 30: Lake trout season closes on Lake Superior.

Sept. 30: Winnebago System flathead catfish season closes.

Shows

Sept. 27 & 28: Lions Club, Gun Show, Marquette County Fairgrounds, Westfield. More info call Carl Brakebush, 608-296-3828.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Sept. 20-21: Medford, Simek Recreation Center

Oct. 11-12: Solon Springs, Community Center.

Education/Seminars

Now-Aug. 9: WI Youth Trapping Camp, Crex Meadows, Grantburg. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Aug. 14, 24-25: Glacier’s Edge Council, Firearm Safety, Camp Indian Trails, Allen Hall, Janesville. For more info call Bob Hornby, 608-758-8664.

Sept. 6-8: Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage, Barnes, WI Historical Assoc. For more info call Steve Kleist, 218-365-3368.

Women’s Programs

Aug. 16-18: Women in the Outdoors 3-day Event, Living Waters Camp, Westby. For more info call Linda Hinz, 608-963-6297.

Archery/Shoots.

Aug. 10-11: Sauk Prairie Bowhunters, 8-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Paul Nurkala, 414-202-7111.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-0127.

Aug. 17-18: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Rd, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Aug. 10: 3D Shoot, 9-3 p.m.

Dec. 13-14: Capital Centre, Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 5 p.m. A shoot & a beer.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352. or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Aug. 24-25: Mr. Howie Memorial Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

Now-Sept. 10: Bow Hunters Warm Up. 5 p.m. til dusk.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

* * *

Oregon Sportsman’s Club, Shoots. For more info http://www.oregonsportsmans.com or 608-835-3314.

Aug. 10: Sporting Clay Shoots.

Aug. 11: 3D Archery Shoots.

* * *

New London Bowhunters Schedule of Events, N5433 Old Hwy 45, New London WI. For more info call Greg Eidenberger, 920-851-0454.

Now-Aug: 3D Leagues thru p.m.

Aug. 10 & 11: 3D Target 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* * *

Oakland Conservation Club, Schedule of events. For more info call, 608-444-3885.

Aug. 18: Fundraiser, Merchandise Trap Shoot.

FHNB

Schedule for Fishing Has No Boundries (FHNB). A volunteer organization on behalf of individuals with disabilities. Events providing specialized adaptive equipment for people with disabilities. For more info visit www.fhnbinc.org or 800-243-3462.

Sept. 8: Anglers Fishing Tournament

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more, call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.