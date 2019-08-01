Michigan Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – Aug. 2, 2019

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

Lake St. Clair had decent smallmouth action along the mile roads and near the mouth of the South Channel. Largemouth bass, white bass, rock bass and pike have also been caught. Walleyes were still hitting in the shipping channel. Muskie anglers have not had much luck.

Lake Orion

Bass fishing remains pretty good on Orion and Lakeville lakes. Top-water baits, spinnerbaits and soft plastics have all produced good results. Brown trout have been caught on flies, spinners, leaf worms and minnows fished in Paint Creek. A few panfish have been caught on the smaller lakes in the Bald Mountain Recreation Area.

Trenton Area

Higher water levels on the Detroit River made for good shore fishing action with anglers catching bass, bluegills, catfish and a few walleyes. Those hand-lining and jigging around Grosse Ile enjoyed the best walleye bite. Some perch were found along the weed lines when using small shiners or small worms. Anglers continue to catch good numbers of pike and muskies, too.

Luna Pier Area

The early morning walleye bite was steady on Lake Erie. Anglers fishing around Fermi in 22 to 26 feet of water were catching fish on bottom bouncers with spoons and crankbaits. Farther south, walleyes were caught near the Dumping Ground on the state line and off Toledo Beach on the same presentations. White bass, white perch and freshwater drum were also caught. The algae bloom is really ramping up and could be seen in the canals at Bolles Harbor. The yellow perch bite was slow, however a couple of decent-sized fish were taken when still-fishing with minnows. Largemouth and smallmouth bass were caught by those casting tube baits in Brest Bay and off the rock walls near the State Park.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Kalamazoo Area

Bass were moving out deep on area lakes to escape the warm water temperatures. Anglers fishing in deep water are having success throwing a drop-shot rigged with a finesse worm, a tube like the Coffee Shad by Strike King, or a deep diving crankbait like the DT10 by Rapala. Anglers are also having success catching fish out of shaded areas with a jig or a wacky rigged stickbait. Smallmouth bass have been caught in the Kalamazoo River in the shaded deep holes along the bank. Anglers have had success with top-water baits and crayfish imitators. Bluegills have moved to deeper water. Anglers are having success trolling a Bo’s Bluegill Buster. ’Gills also have been caught on a light drop-shot rig with a small hook and small worm with a 1⁄8-ounce drop-shot weight.

Grand Rapids Area

Catfish were keeping anglers busy on the Grand River. Some pretty good sized cats have been caught on crawlers and stink baits fished west of town.

Plainwell Area

Fishing has been pretty good on Gun Lake with anglers reporting a mixed bag of fish. Bass, bluegills, sunfish, crappies and a few decent sized northern pike have been caught. The walleye bite has been slow.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Walleyes were scattered in Saginaw Bay, but fish have been caught four miles north of Pinconning along on crawlers fished in 15 feet of water. Good numbers of fish also have been caught on crawlers and crankbaits trolled near Buoy No. 4, three miles east of the Spark Plug, off the Bay City State Park in 9 to 10 feet of water and near Sailboat Buoy S . Good numbers of channel catfish were taken near the Hot Ponds.

Lansing Area

Smallmouth bass and catfish were hitting in the Grand River at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge, the North Lansing Dam, and downstream of the Portland Dam. Bass anglers were using spinners, tube baits, flies and crawlers. Channel cats have been caught near the Moore’s Park Dam.

Weidman Area

Walleye fishing has been good on Coldwater and Chippewa lakes. Those trolling or drifting crawler harnesses were enjoying the best success. Bluegills and bass also have been caught on both lakes and on the Martini Chain of Lakes.

Grand Haven Area

Good numbers of lake trout continue to be caught on the bottom in 100 to 160 feet of water on Lake Michigan. Green or yellow Spin-N-Glos have produced good results. Light numbers of salmon have been caught 30 to 60 feet down on spoons and flies. Steelhead action has been slow on the piers. Anglers are cautioned that water continues to cover most of the Harbor Island launch parking lot.

Ludington Area

Surface waters on Lake Michigan were 65 degrees. Some big chinook salmon over 30 pounds were caught 40 to 90 feet down in 120 to 250 feet of water when trolling spoons and meat rigs. Lake trout action slowed a bit, but fish were still being caught along the bottom in 100 to 180 feet of water. The piers were closed for safety reasons because of the high water levels.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Fishing has been very good on Lake Huron now that the poor weather has passed. Anglers have reported a good walleye bite at the Slot, off North Island, and in the 50-foot hole off Sleeper State Park. Nightcrawler harnesses have produced the best results. A good bite also has been reported around Oceola Reef off Oak Beach.

Harbor Beach Area

Walleyes were hitting nightcrawlers fished in 25 to 35 feet of water in Lake Huron. Those using artificial baits in the early morning or evening have also caught good numbers of fish. Hot colors have been perch, silver and green. Lake trout have been caught straight out and north of the harbor in 120 to 160 feet of water on Dodgers and Spin-N-Glos or spoons fished between 50 feet down and the bottom. A couple of salmon and steelhead have been caught on bright colored spoons out near the color lines.

Port Huron

Walleye fishing remains red hot at Port Huron. The water has been very clear and the best action has been early in the morning and later in the evening. The best action has been at the mouth of Lake Huron in 40 feet of water. Fish also are being taken in the deeper holes in the St. Clair River. White bass have also arrived and very good action has been reported by angles fishing in the St. Clair River and Black River.

NORTHWESTERN LP

East Jordan Area

Lake trout fishing on Lake Michigan has been hit-or-miss. Some anglers were getting quite a few fish while others had none. Most were fishing north of the channel. Fish were about 90 feet down. Some were near the bottom and some were as deep as 250 to 300 feet. Smallmouth bass action is improving in the channel. There are a good number of small ones, however some keepers have been caught on both live and artificial worms. Carp and freshwater drum also have been caught.

Traverse City Area

Fishing activity slowed around Traverse City as bad weather interfered with fishing opportunities. Few salmon have been reported in Grand Traverse Bay or Lake Michigan. Bass have been caught out deep, and lake trout action has been hit-or-miss. Plenty of bass have been caught on leeches and tubes fished on the Elk River. Rock bass and a couple of yellow perch also have also caught. On West Grand Traverse Bay anglers looking for perch were having no luck. Cisco and a couple of bass have been caught in relatively shallow water, from Power Island up past Lee Point. On the Boardman River, many small rock bass and smallmouth bass were caught, along with a couple of small trout.

Frankfort Area

The number of chinook salmon being caught in Lake Michigan was on the rise, when anglers could get out. Most were heading straight out and trolling in the top 90 feet over 150 to 250 feet of water. Some fish were showing signs of starting to turn dark. Anglers reported a good lake trout bite up high or when bouncing the bottom with Spin-N-Glos.

Manistee Area

Surface temperature readings were near 65 degrees in Lake Michigan. Some big chinook salmon were starting to show back up as a couple of 30 pounders were caught by anglers trolling spoons and meat rigs 40 to 80 feet down in 120 to 250 feet of water. Lake trout are still being caught when bouncing the bottom in 100 to 180 feet of water. Pier fishing has been slow as high water has kept anglers off the piers.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Houghton Lake Area

Most of the walleyes being caught on Houghton Lake were taken on a nightcrawler harness or leech rig. Hot colors were white, chartreuse and lime green. A good number of largemouth bass have been caught along with light numbers of northern pike. For bluegills, target the holes in the weedbeds. You might catch three or four, then move to another deep hole.

Higgins Lake Area

Those trolling with downriggers or jigging in 90 to 110 feet of water on Higgins Lake have caught lake trout just off the bottom. A few nice perch were caught in 35 to 40 feet of water, however anglers are sorting through the small ones. Most were using minnows, but a few were caught on wax worms. Good smallmouth bass action has been reported along the northwest side of the Sunken Island.

Rogers City Area

Fishing has not been consistent on Lake Huron. Strong winds have pushed water temperatures all over the place and baitfish were scattered. There are days where a nice mixed bag of chinook, lake trout, steelhead, walleye and Atlantic salmon have been caught. Run lines throughout the water column in 60 to 150 feet of water and look for the thermocline, especially for the lake trout and salmon. Lake trout were holding near the bottom 15 to 20 feet in 90 to 120 feet of water. The best action has come on spoons or Dodgers and cowbells with Spin-N-Glos. Steelhead have been caught up high near the scum line. Use bright colored spoons. Chinook were hitting glow spoons in the very early morning and after sunset. A few were also taken on Dodgers with flies, squid or cut bait.

Oscoda Area

Those trolling on Lake Huron between Three Mile Beach and Au Sable Point caught a few lake trout and light numbers of walleyes, steelhead and pink salmon. Spoons, Spin-N-Glos and meat rigs have all caught fish. Most were targeting fish along the drop-off and the humps in 80 to 160 feet of water. Lake trout were mostly found on bottom with steelhead and pinks in the upper half of the water column. A few Atlantic salmon have been caught between Au Sable Point and Tawas Point inside 80 feet of water near the thermocline and above it. Walleye fishing has been slow. Pier anglers caught smallmouth bass, rock bass and freshwater drum. Nice channel cats have been caught in the evening. Those still fishing or drifting crawlers in the lower end of the Au Sable River have caught freshwater drum, channel cats, smallmouth bass, rock bass and light numbers of walleyes. Waters below the Mio and Alcona dams reached the mid 70s, which put a damper on trout fishing.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Walleye fishing remains very good in Munuscong Bay. Down on Lake Huron at Cedarville and Hessel, there were no reports of cisco being caught in Prentiss Bay or McKay Bay as fly hatches have been very light. Good northern pike action was reported by anglers fishing at the middle entrance to the Les Cheneaux Islands. Creek chubs fished just off weedbeds in 8 to 12 feet of water have produced good results. Those trolling chrome spoons with a red eye in 6 to 8 feet of water at the east end of Snows Channel also have caught fish. For the youngsters, try shore fishing for panfish, smallmouth bass and small channel catfish off Hill Island Road. Perch up to 10 inches have been caught off the finger docks at the marina in Hessel. Worms and shiners have both produced a good bite. Boat anglers should target the weedbeds in 6 to 8 feet of water. Pike have been caught from the pier in the early morning when floating a creek chub about 5 feet down in more than 8 feet of water.

Drummond Island Area

The recent hot days generated more fly hatches, which improved catch rates for cisco. Good catches were reported at Butterfield Island in 18 to 20 feet of water while jigging 3 feet off the bottom. Brown or reddish-brown teardrop jigs tipped with a wax worm or fly have attracted attention. Fish were also caught around Maple Island and McComb Island in 18 to 22 feet of water, and on the north side of Burnt Island in 14 to 16 feet of water. Good walleye action has been reported in the early morning when trolling a crawler harness with a bottom bouncer in 7 to 9 feet of water near Rutland Island and Peck Island.

Curtis Area

Fishing remains very good on Manistique Lakes. Walleyes, pike, bass and bluegills are hitting on South Manistique while anglers report catching walleyes, pike, smallmouth bass and perch on Big Manistique.

CENTRAL UP

Marquette Area

Overall fishing has been slow on Lake Superior for this time of year as many boats have struggled to get more than a couple of fish per trip. A few lake trout have been caught in 120 to 180 feet of water around Granite Island and the White Rocks though the fish were scattered throughout the water column. Anglers were marking large numbers of fish along with lots of baitfish.

Escanaba Area

Walleye fishing slowed last week in Little Bay de Noc. Anglers reported good catches of undersize fish taken between the Narrows and Garth Point. A few bigger fish were reported at the Black Bottom with nightcrawlers and stickbaits fished in 30 feet of water producing good results. The best fishing was in Green Bay on nightcrawlers and stickbaits fished in 16 to 30 feet of water around the shoals. Perch anglers reported fair to good catches in mostly shallow waters. Fish were found in the Day’s River area, at Kipling and in Gladstone Bay in 5 to 10 feet of water. Nightcrawlers, minnows and wax worms have all caught fish. The numbers were low but some nice jumbo’s have been caught. Good northern pike action has been reported at Kipling along the coal piles in 10 to 16 feet of water, and in Escanaba between the municipal dock and the ship docks in 8 to 24 feet of water.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

Anglers have been catching lake trout in Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Bay. The best action has come to anglers trolling spoons and flies 40 to 60 feet down, or when bouncing along the bottom. A few chinook and coho salmon also have been caught.

Bergland Area

Fishing slowed a little on Lake Gogebic. Walleye anglers were catching a few fish when trolling nightcrawler harnesses behind planer boards over 22 to 25 feet of water. Others working weeds with leeches and crawlers enjoyed fair success. Smallmouth bass continue to be active in the weed edges and hard bottom areas. Perch anglers are working the weeds with crawlers and some nice fish are still being caught. Success varies from fair to poor.

Iron River Area

Fishing has been pretty good around Iron River. Panfish, northern pike and a few walleyes have been caught on Chicagon, Fortune, Ottawa and other lakes in the area.

