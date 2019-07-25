New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 26, 2019

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Fawn freed from fence

(Dutchess County)

On June 18, ECO Zachary Crain responded to a call for a fawn wedged under a fence in the village of Millerton. Crain found the fawn and freed it from the fence, with the fawn sustaining only minor cuts and scrapes. The homeowner explained that a neighbor had seen a large doe nearby earlier that day. Confident the fawn’s mother was close by, the ECO walked a short distance down the road with the fawn and the its loud bleats soon brought the concerned doe into view. Crain released the fawn and was later told by the caller that the fawn was reunited with its mother in the area where it had been released.

Curious cat leads to rattlesnake

(Ulster County)

On June 20, ECO Jason Smith received a call from a resident in the town of Rochester reporting a timber rattlesnake in their fenced backyard. Before Smith arrived, the snake found its way out through a gap in the fence. While gathering information from the caller, the ECO heard the snake rattling nearby. Smith located a house cat adjacent to the roadway seemingly playing with the coiled snake. A few hand claps and whistles sent the house cat away unscathed, a testament to the reluctance of the rattlesnake to strike. Smith moved the snake a short distance from the busy roadway to a wooded area. He coaxed the snake into a pet carrier and released it in a more appropriate habitat. Timber rattlesnakes are a threatened species in New York state, but common to the Shawangunk Ridge area where this snake was found.

Special license violation

(Dutchess County)

ECO Zachary Crain received a call notifying him of two crocadilians and approximately 20 turtles at a private residence in the town of Wappingers Falls. DEC launched an investigation with ECOs Craig Tompkins and Charles Eyler and a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to determine compliance with a permit on file through DEC’s Special Licenses Unit to possess two “American alligators” for exhibition/educational purposes. During the initial visit and permit compliance check at the residence, Crain found that the animals were being kept in unsanitary conditions. A litter box was re-purposed for a miniature Caiman and a 5½-foot American alligator cramped in an oversized metal dog crate, both located in the homeowner’s living room. In addition to the insufficient enclosures, the permittee was in possession of native box turtles and painted turtles without the required permits. On June 22, the ECOs, along with Missy Runyan and her staff from FFF Wildlife Center, removed the native turtles and both crocodilians from the poor conditions and brought them to the wildlife center for evaluation and care until permanent placement can be found. The permittee was issued tickets for unlawful possession of wildlife and for violating conditions of a DEC permit, returnable to Wappingers Falls Justice Court.

Injured loggerhead sea turtle rescued

(Nassau County)

On June 22, ECOs Michael Unger and Zachary Prentice were on boat patrol when they responded to a report of an injured sea turtle in Reynolds Channel, Nassau County. The turtle had been struck by a propeller. The caller blocked off and marked the area, which has significant boat traffic and a strong outbound current, to wait for the ECOs to arrive. The ECOs brought the sea turtle aboard the Division of Law Enforcement boat about one mile south of Jones Beach Inlet with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and volunteers from the Riverhead Foundation Rescue Center. The large loggerhead sea turtle was transported to Riverhead to be evaluated by medical staff. Loggerhead turtle populations are listed as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and boaters should be aware of their presence in coastal waters to avoid collisions.

Deer complaint to puppy rescue

(Schuyler County)

On June 22, ECO Erik Dalecki responded to a call of an injured deer in the town of Reading. Dalecki located the injured deer, but as he approached it he heard a dog crying and howling. The ECO followed the dog’s cries until he located an approximately six-month-old Husky puppy in a large trap. With the assistance of Schuyler County 911, Dalecki found the dog’s owner and returned the dog. The dog had slipped its collar and run off almost 24 hours earlier. Dalecki then located the subject who had set the live trap, and discovered it had been set to catch raccoons, opossums and possibly coyotes. Dalecki issued two tickets and a written warning to the trap’s owner for trapping out of season, operating an untagged trap and not having a trapping license.

Women’s hunter education class

(Suffolk County)

On June 22, DEC’s Hunter Education Program, “Becoming an Outdoors Woman,” and The Nature Conservancy hosted a women’s hunter education class at Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island. Twenty-six participants of all ages were taught how to source their own local, free-range organic meat, build confidence, have fun, and connect with nature through hunting. The women learned about hunting ethics, laws, safe firearm handling, treestand safety and how to blood trail game. ECOs Evan Laczi and Kaitlin Grady gave a presentation about hunting rules and regulations, the job duties of an ECO, and answered questions from the group. Grady also assisted with safety on the range.

Teamwork frees trapped robin

(Ontario County)

On June 26, ECO Keith Levanway responded to a call from a Canandaigua resident who saw a bird tangled in string hanging upside down in a tree. Levanway arrived to find a young robin tangled in the tree about 25 feet up, too far from the trunk to reach from a ladder. Chief Frank Magnera of the City of Canandaigua Fire Department agreed to assist with a ladder truck and Firefighter Robert Younger climbed the ladder and cut the offending branches. Once back to the ground, the string was removed from the otherwise uninjured bird and it was set free.

Fall striper enforcement

(Suffolk and Nassau counties)

DEC’s Marine Enforcement Unit was busy enforcing the state’s fishing regulations during the fall striped bass run. More than 20 fishermen were caught and issued summonses for taking more than 40 illegal striped bass and failure to possess a Marine Registry. ECOs discovered fish buried in the sand, hidden in between rocks, concealed inside backpacks, and even stashed in women’s purses and hollowed-out speakers in attempts to hide over-the-limit bass or undersized bass. The seized fish have been released or donated to community centers and food pantries whenever possible. The tickets issued were scheduled to be returned to their respective municipal courts across Long Island.