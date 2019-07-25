Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 26, 2019

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Stephenson County, CPO Beltran and CPOT AJ Hyatt discovered a fisherman in possession of live rusty crayfish (invasive species), and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Hancock County, While conducting sport fishing compliance checks, CPO Wheatley encountered a male and female fishing at the Niota boat ramp. Neither of the two had a fishing license; and upon further investigation, it was discovered that the male had an outstanding Hancock County warrant for obstruction of identification. The female was issued a citation for no fishing license, and the male was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail. He was also issued a citation for no fishing license.

In Macoupin County, CPO Goetten checked two fishermen for compliance at Beaver Dam State Park. One subject was unlawfully in possession of a loaded 357 pistol. The other subject was a convicted felon wanted on a warrant. Both were arrested and transported to the Macoupin County Jail.

In Morgan County, while conducting sport fish and recreational boat enforcement on Lake Jacksonville, CPO Snodgrass stopped one vessel bearing Minnesota registration. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the boat was purchased from Minnesota by an Illinois resident. The subject failed to register the boat in his name, and a written warning was issued for the violation.

In Morgan County, CPO Wichern received a complaint regarding careless operation of a watercraft on Lake Jacksonville. The complainant advised that a pontoon boat operated within 20-30 yards of his daughter as he was attempting to recover her after waterskiing. CPO Wichern determined that the offending boat operator was 17 years old, and it was the first time the subject had operated out of the no wake portion of the Lake. The operator admitted to not initially seeing the female in the water, but he turned and slowed operation after he become aware of her. The operator contacted the complainant and apologized for his actions. CPO Wichern also determined that the youthful operator had not completed a USCG boating safety class prior to operating the pontoon boat. With the approval of the complainant, the subject will be required to successfully complete a USCG boating safety class prior to operating another motorboat.

In LaSalle County, CPO Murry stopped a vehicle for speeding, and he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking multiple beers that day. After a brief investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and cited for speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Other charges are pending.

In LaSalle County, while on patrol of the Illinois River, CPOs Murry and Kaufmann stopped a personal watercraft after seeing one of the occupants not wearing a PFD. During that stop, it was discovered that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. The operator was arrested and charged with operation of watercraft while under the influence of alcohol, PFD violation, and improper display of registration.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman responded to reports of three different injured hikers at Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park. Each hiker slipped and fell on the muddy trails, and the injuries sustained required a trip to the local hospital emergency room.

In Winnebago County, While on a boat patrol at Shabbona Lake, CPO Kaufman and CPOT Peecher encountered a small watercraft with three occupants. A boat safety inspection was conducted, and citations were written for no wearable PDFs on board and unlawful fishing without a license.

In Winnebago County, CPO Alt and CPOT Peecher responded to a report of a burglary at the Olson Lake Beach concession stand and shower house in Rock Cut State Park. No items were missing; however, the doors to the concession stand and shower house sustained damage from the forced entry..

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Kane County, CPO Davis completed a falsification investigation of a nonresident illegally procuring resident hunting and fishing privileges using his parents’ Illinois address. The subject was issued multiple citations for falsification of record, hunting without valid hunting license, hunting without a valid archery deer permit, and unlawful take of white-tailed deer.

In Lake County, CPO Reid cited a subject fishing on Squaw Creek for failure to immediately release a 9.5-inch largemouth bass. Site regulations for this body of water require the fish to be a minimum of 14 inches.

In McHenry County, CPOT Buchanan cited an individual at Wonder Lake for unlawful possession and retaining a raccoon. This has been a recurring issue, and the residents at this house have been cited several times over the years.

In McHenry County, CPO VanWiltenburg cited a subject for failure to checks traps each calendar day and failure to obtain a nuisance wildlife control permit prior to trapping. The subject had been advertising as a licensed nuisance removal person and captured a skunk at a client’s house. After two days, the skunk was still in the trap, and the subject indicated he was running late and would be out there later that evening. The subject failed to arrive as promised; and it was determined that he was arrested and incarcerated on unrelated charges by the local sheriff’s department. The subject was issued charges for his trapping violations.

In Kankakee County, CPOs Farber and Anderson, along with CPOT Wilkinson and Sgt. Wollgast, recovered the body of a man who drown in the Kankakee River after his boat lost power and was swept into a log jam. The Momence Fire Department and Illinois State Police aided in the recovery.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes is investigating the killing of a flock of geese at a private club.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes responded to a call regarding shots fired outside Channahon State Park. A man was shot while in his back yard. Channahon Police and the Illinois State Police are handling the investigation

In Cook County, while on patrol of state-owned land and investigating the riding of ATVs where prohibited, CPO Sanford and CPOT Elliot attempted to make contact with one of the ATV operators. That subject tried to ram CPO Sanford to escape. CPO Sanford and CPOT Elliot eventually arrested the subject. The subject was charged with felony obstructing/resisting and placed into the custody of the Chicago Police Department, pending a bond hearing. The subject was also charged with unlawful operation of an ATV on state land, reckless operation of an ATV, and failure to stop the ATV when ordered to do so by police.

In Cook County, while on patrol, CPO Sanford and CPOT Elliot observed two individuals fishing from the bank of a lake, and a fishing compliance check was completed. Neither individual possessed a valid Illinois sport fishing license, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Cook County, CPOT Prasun and CPO Stanbary conducted a boat patrol on the Cal Sag Channel. During the patrol, officers investigated an overturned boat floating in the river. The boat was discovered by the USCG. The investigation revealed that a boater had forgotten to put the plug in his boat; and when the boat took on too much water, it began to sink. The boater abandoned his boat and swam to shore. He initially fabricated a story about the boat floating away after the winch strap broke while pulling the boat out of the water. The boater was issued multiple tickets and has an upcoming mandatory court date. Multiple other boat inspections were completed during the patrol, and three written warnings were issued to boaters for equipment violations. In a separate incident, the officers issued a citation to a bank fisherman who was found fishing with no valid sport fishing license.

In Cook County, CPO Klemme conducted a joint enforcement detail with the USCG. While patrolling through Monroe Harbor, she observed the vessel “Another Dream.” It was cited last summer for an illegal charter operation and a Captain of the Port Notification was issued at that time. The boat was again conducting an illegal charter, and the operator was cited for no USCG captain’s license, no passenger for hire license, and no state registration. The charter was terminated, and the vessel was escorted back to 31st Harbor.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Moultrie County, CPO Mieure and CPOT Hyatt issued an Indiana man one written warning for fishing without a nonresident fishing license. In a separate incidence regarding a call of a suspicious vehicle at Woods Lake, they issued another Indiana man written warnings for no fishing license and improper display of registration.

In Shelby County, CPOs Mieure and Moody, along with CPOT Hyatt and Sgt. McReynolds, conducted a search of Hidden Springs State Forest after two Effingham men reported a woman that was with them went missing just prior to a severe thunder storm. An Illinois State Police trooper and his canine assisted in the search. The men said the woman did not have a cell phone. After several hours, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman matching the description of the missing person was arrested; and it was discovered that she was wanted on a Clay County arrest warrant. The woman’s identity was confirmed through photos, and the search was called off.

In Franklin County, CPOT Peecher and CPO Williams assisted the US Army Corps of Engineers with the search for a missing person along the Big Muddy River, south of the Rend Lake Dam Spillway. Officers launched their boat and conducted a surface search of the area. The missing person was later located, and the subject was safe.

In White County, CPOs Haggerty and Williams, along with CPOT Peecher and several other CPOs from the District, executed a search warrant for the illegal operation of a hound running area. During the search, approximately 18 violations were discovered.

In Fayette County, While patrolling Vandalia Lake, CPO Roper and CPOT Willand observed a boat underway with several passengers in the boat. One occupant was observed sitting on the side rail of the boat. Also, the boat was not displaying a blaze orange flag while towing; and it did not have a properly displayed, valid registration sticker.