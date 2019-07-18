Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – July 19, 2019

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — Exceptional walleye fishing was reported in recent weeks, with many fish up to 30 inches coming on spoons in blues, greens, and watermelon colors; blades on crawler harnesses in purple and black or copper; and purple or pink plugs. Fish were moving off the bottom in the early morning hours, suspending five to 15 feet, and returning to the bottom when the sun was high. Boaters also were catching numbers of large freshwater drum, smallmouth bass and catfish.

French Creek (Erie, Mercer, Venango, Crawford counties) — High, muddy conditions prevailed through early July, making the creek unfishable. A new boat launch was recently installed on Wadsworth Avenue in Fifth Ward in Meadville.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Walleyes were reported with anglers having success trolling Hot n Tots and crawler harnesses in 18 to 20 feet in recent weeks. The night bite on Bomber Long As was effective. Walleyes up to 22 inches and crappies were in the North Stumps. Crappies have been hit or miss on the South End. Numbers of catfish were reported. Muskies were active, as were perch.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — The bass bite was consistent in recent weeks, with Beaver baits and 10-inch crawlers in and near deep weeds.

Lake Canadohta (Crawford County) — A good muskie bite was reported in recent weeks.

Sugar Lake (Crawford County) — A large bowfin and 30-plus inch carp were reported in recent weeks. Largemouth bass, perch, crappies, and chain pickerel also were reported. A recent bass tournament yielded smallmouths up to 5-plus pounds on drop-shot presentations and Ned rigs.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — Bluegills and crappies were hitting in recent weeks. Some nice perch were reported along with bluegills in the bays on Terry Bugs and Hadley Worms. Some bass were hitting in the stumps area.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County) — Hybrid striped bass and white bass were hitting for anglers who located schools. Trolling mid-depth flats with minnow plugs was effective in clear water areas.

Sugar Creek (Venango County) — Trout were reported on nightcrawlers in recent weeks.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — Smallmouth and largemouth bass were reported in neither good sizes nor numbers.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Beaver, Ohio rivers (Beaver County) — High, stained water prevailed through early July, but catches were coming near the dams. Gar, hybrid striped bass, and flathead catfish were reported.

Raccoon Lake, Brady’s Run Lake (Beaver County) — Largemouth bass, panfish, and trout were reported on crawlers at both fisheries in recent weeks. Brady’s also was yielding nice-sized catfish.

Youghiogheny River — Flow was high and in the mid-50s when the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocked trout June 27.

Youghiogheny River Lake (Somerset County) — Smallmouth bass and a few walleyes were reported in recent weeks.

High Point Lake (Somerset County) — Largemouth bass and bluegills were reported in recent weeks.

Quemahoning Reservoir (Somerset County) — Anglers were catching some nice walleyes and northern pike in recent weeks.

Fourmile Run (Westmoreland County) — Anglers were catching trout on nightcrawlers in late June.

Twin Lakes (Westmoreland County) — Pastebaits were taking trout in recent weeks.

Greenlick Park (Fayette County) — Bass and panfish were hitting on nightcrawlers in recent weeks.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Pine Creek (Tioga County) — Trout were hitting on light Cahills and Slate Drakes in good conditions in early July. A few also were reported on lime green or yellow Sallies.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Trout were hitting mornings and evenings on nymphs, such as green Weenies, green Mop Flies, Iron Lotus (16-18), Dirty Bird Hare’s Easts (12-16), flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), and Pat’s Rubberlegs (8-12) in early July. Dry flies were working just before dark with tan or black Elk Hair Caddis, Blue Quills, and midges effective. Evening fly patterns included tan Elk Hair Caddis (14-18), black Caddis (14-16), ISO (8-12), and midges (20-26).

West Branch Susquehanna River — Bass and panfish were reported on streamers, crayfish patterns, and, for some, on poppers in recent weeks.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Panfish were reported near the Fish & Boat Commission shoreline, habitat structure, Hunter Run Cut and Upper Greens Run in the early morning, late afternoon and evening hours through early July. Some panfish anglers inadvertently caught catfish.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — Trout were hitting in the early morning and late evening hours when conditions were good and water was in the high 50s. When trout were rising, effective flies included tan Elk Hair Caddis (14-16), midges (22-26), ants and sunken ants (12-18). Productive nymphs included Iron Lotus (16-18), Hot Spot Sow Bugs (14-16), Walt’s Worms (12-16), and black Zebra Midges (18-22).

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Striped bass up to 20 pounds were hitting shiners through early July, and largemouth bass up to 22 inches were taking live minnows.

Juniata River (Juniata County)

Some smallmouth bass were reported in the fluctuating water conditions of early July. Flathead and channel catfish were hitting on cut bait, chicken livers, nightcrawlers, and creek chubs at night.

Holman Lake (Perry County) — Panfish were biting in recent weeks, with fallen trees, rocky areas, and other structure yielding nice catches. Crawlers with or without bobbers were effective down to 10 feet of water.

Juniata River (Huntingdon, Mifflin counties) — Flathead catfish were reported on live bait, and some eels were hitting on crawlers through early July. Smallmouth bass also were biting.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lehigh River (Carbon County) — Smallmouth bass and trout were hitting from Jim Thorpe to Palmerton in recent weeks. Catfish were biting in the Palmerton pool in the evenings.

Buckwa Creek, Aquashicola Creek, Pohopoco Creek and the Mahoning Creek (Carbon County) — Extremely light trout fishing pressure was reported on these streams in early July.

Mauch Chunk Lake (Carbon County) — Bass were active in recent weeks, although a lot of catches were sublegal in size. Panfish were hitting around the fishing pier at boat launch A, around the same area that was yielding catfish in the evenings.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) — Striped bass were hitting mornings and evenings in recent weeks. The upper reaches of Pohopoco Creek bay and the dam breast were yielding largemouth bass. A few nice-sized brown trout up to 25 inches also were reported. Boat traffic has heated up.

Fishing Creek (Columbia County) — Trout were reported through early July.

Lily Lake, Nuangola Lake, FEW Reservoir (Luzerne County) — Nice yields of panfish were reported in recent weeks.

Lackawanna Lake (Lackawanna County) — Daily limits of trout were reported through early July, with some anglers doing well on rainbow-colored pastebaits.

South Branch Tunkhannock, Roaring Brook (Lackawanna County) — The South Branch behind the spillway and Roaring Brook in Dunmore were giving up some nice trout through early July.

Susquehanna River (Wyoming County) — A good smallmouth bass bite was reported on a variety of lures, including jigs fished on the bottom in recent weeks. Channel catfish also were reported on cut bait, nightcrawlers and chicken livers.

Stevens Lake, Lake Carey, Oxbow Lake (Wyoming County) — Panfish and largemouth bass were reported in recent weeks.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Blue Marsh Lake (Berks County) — Largemouth bass up to 4-plus pounds were reported through early July on nightcrawlers.

Marsh Creek Lake (Chester County) — Largemouth bass up to 22 inches were hitting rubber worms and drop-shot presentations in early July.

Octoraro Lake (Chester County) — Largemouth bass were hitting shad raps in early July.

Chambers Lake (Chester County) — Numbers of nice bass were reported on this Big Bass Program fishery in recent weeks. Minnows, diving plugs and rubber worms on jig heads fished near cover were productive.

Upper Chesapeake Bay (Maryland) — Early morning anglers enjoyed topwater striped bass action at the Conowingo Dam pool and on the outside edges of the Susquehanna Flats in early July. The dam was releasing a lot of water during the day. Anglers had success jigging 6-inch soft plastic baits on half-ounce jig heads along the channel edges near the Susquehanna Flats in the early morning and evening hours.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg