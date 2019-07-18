Michigan Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – July 19, 2019

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

Fishing has been pretty good on Lake St. Clair. Walleyes are hitting at the Dumping Grounds, at the mouth of the South Channel, and behind the St. Clair Light. Nightcrawlers are taking most of the fish. Muskie fishing has been pretty good along the Canadian shoreline. Bucktail spinners have produced the lion’s share of action. Perch fishing has been decent behind the St. Clair Light. Minnows and nightcrawlers have both produced a good bite.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003.

Trenton Area

Walleye fishing has slowed a little on the Detroit River. Jiggers are taking fair numbers of fish with the best bite coming early in the mornings. Handliners are doing a little better when fishing at night.

Bottom Line Bait & Tackle, (734) 379-9762.

Trenton Lighthouse, (734) 675-7080.

Horse Island Tackle, (734) 692-9839.

Luna Pier Area

The better walleye bite in the Michigan waters of Lake Erie has been off the River Raisin, Fermi and in Brest Bay in 20 to 23 feet of water. Crawler harnesses with in-line weights or bottom bouncers have produced a good bite. Farther south, fish were suspended off Toledo Beach and near the Dumping Ground, and were caught on artificial baits. The catfish bite has been good in the Edison Hot Pond. Largemouth, smallmouth and rock bass have been caught near the rock wall off Bolles Harbor.

Luna Pier Harbour Club, (734) 848-8777.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Union Area

Fishing has been decent in Cass County. Anglers report catching good numbers of panfish on most of the local inland lakes in the area including Baldwin, Shavehead and Long.

Halls Bait and Tackle, (269) 641-2304.

Grand Rapids Area

Walleye fishing has improved on the Grand River now that the water level has finally come down. A few limit catches have been taken off the wall, up near the Sixth Street Dam and above the dam. Most were caught on nightcrawlers. A fair number of catfish have been caught by anglers fishing with minnows.

Al & Bob’s Sports, (616) 245-9156.

Plainwell Area

Fishing is picking up on Gun Lake. Anglers are catching good numbers of walleyes, crappies and bluegills. The ’gills are starting to move off the shallows and back into deeper water. Bluegills, crappies and perch have also been caught on Pine and Fish lakes.

Gillett’s Bait and Hardware, (269) 672-5371.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Walleye fishing remains very good in Saginaw Bay. Good numbers of fish have been caught in 27 feet of water near Buoys 4 and 5, east of the Spark Plug in 22 to 25 feet of water, off the State Park in 10 to 12 feet of water, and off Finn Road in 12 to 15 feet of water. Nightcrawlers and spoons have both caught fish. A few yellow perch have been caught near Sailboat Buoy A on a perch rig and worms. Fish were found as shallow as 8 feet or as deep as 27 feet near the Shipping Channel.

Franks Great Outdoors, (989) 697-5341.

Newaygo Area

The Muskegon River is coming down and trout and bass fishing has been good. Lake anglers also are catching good numbers of bass on Croton and Hardy dam ponds as well as Pickerel and Brooks lakes.

Parsley’s Sport and Fly Shop, (231) 652-6986.

Weidman Area

Bluegills are still spawning on some of the larger lakes in the area including the Martini Chain of Lakes, Chippewa and Stevenson. Bass fishing has been pretty good on Stevenson and Chippewa lakes, too, and the pike bite has been hot on Lake Isabella.

Schafer’s Bait & Sporting Goods, (989) 644-3501.

Ludington Area

A good number of lake trout have been caught in Lake Michigan in 90 to 200 feet of water. Anglers bottom bouncing cowbells and Spin-N-Glos had the best success.

Captain Chuck’s Fishing, Hunting and Archery, (231) 843-4458.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Walleye fishing has been very good on Lake Huron. The best action has been off North Island in 15 feet of water, off the Sand Point Buoy in 12 feet of water, and straight out from the wall in Caseville in 25 to 30 feet of water.

Walsh Gun & Tackle, (989) 856-4465.

Port Huron

Walleye fishing remains red hot in the St. Clair River and the south end of Lake Huron. Crawler harnesses have produced the best results, but a few anglers were jigging and reported limit catches, too. Perch are finally starting to show up. The yellow bellies are hitting minnows and wigglers fished in Lake Huron from just north of the Bluewater Bridge all the way to Port Sanilac.

Anderson’s Pro Bait, (810) 984-3232.

NORTHWESTERN LP

Traverse City Area

Fishing has generally been slow around Traverse City because of the mayfly hatch. The hatch is winding down so action should improve in coming days. Bass and walleye fishing has been slow on inland lakes. Lake trout fishing has been good in Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. The best action has been in 75 to 100 feet of water. Cowbells and Spin-N-Glos have been the hot bait. Anglers are reminded that there is a one-fish limit on lakers in Grand Traverse Bay.

WildFishing Guide Service, www.wildfishing.com.

Manistee Area

Surface temperature readings were about 55 degrees at last check on Lake Michigan. Chinook fishing was slow, but a good number of lake trout have been caught. The best fishing was in 80 to 150 feet of water when bottom bouncing with cowbells and Spin-N-Glos. A couple of steelhead have been caught on shrimp or alewife fished off the pier. Skamania steelhead have been caught in the Manistee River all the way up to Tippy Dam.

Riley’s, (231) 723-3354.

Cadillac Area

Fishing action has picked up on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell. Anglers report catching a mixed bag of fish. Bluegills are still being found in the shallows. Crappie fishing has been hit or miss. Bass fishing has been very good on both lakes. Bass are hitting in the shallows early and along the weeds later in the day. The walleye bite has slowed down a little and a lot of ’eyes that are being caught are just under the legal size limit.

Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop, (231) 775-5412.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Mio Area

Trout fishing remains good on the Au Sable River. The hex hatch is winding down, but anglers are still catching fish on the big bugs. Isos and Cahills are also hatching, so the evening bite should remain strong.

Au Sable Angler, (989) 826-8500.

Houghton Lake Area

Panfish action has been very good on Houghton Lake. The best bite has been early morning or late evening. Those anchoring near the weedbeds have caught good numbers of fish. Most are using a slip-bobber with leeches or worms. The bigger bluegill were found in and around 8 feet of water.

Lyman’s on the Lake, (989) 422-3231.

Onaway Area

Walleye fishing is improving on Black Lake. The mayfly hatch is winding down. Crawler harnesses have produced the best results and a few fish have been caught on jigs, too. Crappies are still up in the shallows and anglers report a good bite on minnows, small jigs and small tube baits.

Parrott’s Outpost, (989) 733-2472.

Oscoda Area

Walleye fishing has slowed a little at Oscoda, but anglers are still catching decent numbers of fish on crawler harnesses and jigs at the mouth of the Au Sable River. A dredging operation is taking place at the mouth of the river and has stirred up the water. Smallmouth bass fishing remain good and anglers report a good bite where the murky water meets the clean water. A good bass bite also has been found off the rocks along the pier. Steelhead fishing has been fair in Lake Huron on small spoons. Lake trout fishing has been good in 90 to 100 feet of water.

Wellman’s Sport Center, (989) 739-2869.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Walleye fishing has been fantastic in Munuscong Bay. Crawler harnesses and jigs fished in the shallows have produced very good results. A lot of big pike have been caught, including several over 40 inches. The perch bite also has been very good in Munuscong. Perch are also hitting in Lake Huron at Cedarville. A lot of fish have been caught on minnows fished in 8 feet of water. The herring bite has been hit or miss.

Wilderness Treasures, (906) 647-4002.

Drummond Island Area

Herring fishing has started at Drummond Island, but the action has been hit or miss. A few fish have been caught off Howard Island and Arrow Island. The fly hatch has been slow. A lot of bass are being caught in Scotts and Maxton bays and a few pike have been caught, too. Rapalas, spinners and Dardevle spoons have produced good results.

Johnson’s Sport Shop, (906) 493-6300.

Curtis Area

Fishing has been good on Manistique Lakes. Walleyes, pike, perch and bluegills have kept anglers busy on Big and South Manistique lakes.

Mick’s Bait Shop, (906) 586-6040.

CENTRAL UP

Escanaba Area

Little Bay de Noc had a large mayfly hatch and fishing was slow. Fair numbers of walleyes have been caught on crawler harnesses fished in 20 to 30 feet of water near the Black Bottom, but most of the fish were undersized. A few perch have been caught from Kipling south to the Day’s River. Nightcrawlers fished in 5 to 20 feet of water have produced the best results.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

BayShore Resort Bait & Tackle, (906) 428-2950.

Iron Mountain Area

Fishing has picked up around Iron Mountain. Walleyes are hitting on the Michigammee Reservoir. The best action has come to anglers fishing very early in the mornings or later in the evenings. Very good smallmouth bass fishing has been reported on the Menominee River. Northern pike are also being caught in the Menominee. Bluegills have moved into deeper water and are hitting wax worms and leaf worms on Lake Antoine. Trout fishing has slowed a little now that the water has warmed up.

Northwoods Wilderness Outfitters, (906) 774-9009.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

Fishing has been pretty good in Lake Superior’s Keweenaw and Huron bays, Kings, lakers and browns have been caught. Fish have moved down in the water column a little and are hitting 40 feet down over 130 to 160 feet of water. Walleyes and whitefish have moved into Huron Bay and are hitting spoons and flies. Pricket Dam Flooding has produced a good assortment of fish. River anglers report good brookie and brown trout action on the Silver and Huron rivers. Worms, crawlers and small spinners have been producing good results.

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

Bergland Area

Anglers on Lake Gogebic reported a pretty good bite. Boats pulling boards over the mud were producing some quality-size walleyes. The fish were suspended 6 to 17 feet down. Others were using bottom bouncers and nightcrawlers. Anglers are also working the weeds in 6 to 11 feet of water using nightcrawlers and leeches.

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

Iron River Area

Fishing has been good in Iron County. Muskie anglers report a good bite on most lakes including Chicagon and Stanley. Walleyes are starting to hit on Emily and Ottawa lakes and panfish action has been very good on most of the bigger lakes like Chicagon, Stanley, Hagerman and Smokey.

Luckey’s Sport Shop, (906) 265-0151.

The DNR contributed to this report.