Three rods per angler proposed for Lake Erie

Whether it goes from two rods to three, the daily bag limit per person for walleyes will remain at six. Still, the potential change is being lauded by many.

Columbus — In what is being heralded by Lake Erie walleye and steelheader fishers as a long overdue move, the Ohio Division of Wildlife is moving toward allowing more than two fishing rods per angler.

Under rules proposed by the agency – and presented July 10 to the eight-member Ohio Wildlife Council – “the Division of Wildlife (has) proposed to increase the number of lines per angler to three while fishing in Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie, including areas immediately upstream in creeks, rivers and tributaries,” said the agency in a prepared statement.

The statement said also that under current regulations, an angler can fish with up to two lines simultaneously statewide.

If approved – and that prospect is likely – the new rules would take effect Jan. 1, 2020. Until then, however, the two-rod rule still applies.

The proposed change is a hit with some Lake Erie charter captains and anglers, though doubts exist as to whether allowing a trio of fishing poles by one person who is angling on a public pier is a good thing.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Marv DeGreen, of Geauga County’s Huntsburg Township and owner of Evil Eye Charters which operates out of the Grand River.

Asked if he’ll use three rods per each of his clients, DeGreen said an occasion or two are possible. These situations will likely arise when his charter has fewer than the maximum the six-person charter captain’s license allows or when experimenting with different lures is needed.

“Thing is, the limit will still be six walleye whether a person is using three rods or two,” DeGreen said. “Really this change is long overdue, and a lot of other states have all ready made this switch.”

For more on this story, see the Aug. 2 print edition of Ohio Outdoor News.