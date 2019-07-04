Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – July 5, 2019

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — FishErie.com reported June 22 that the walleye bite was on fire – as hot as last year – with fish hitting in 35 to 40 feet of water on crawler harnesses, spoons on jet divers, and plugs off boards. Limits of fish up to 23 inches were coming within a couple of hours for some boaters. Head boats were catching perch in 20 to 30 feet, but fish were scattered. The smallmouth bass bite had slowed in the bay by June 20 but some were still coming in deeper water. Someday Isle Tackle reported freshwater drum, bass, walleyes and northern pike were hitting off the piers earlier in the month on 1⁄8 to ¼-ounce Water Puppets tipped with half a crawler and bounced off the bottom. Largemouth bass were hitting tubes in the bay.

Lake Erie tributaries — Channel catfish up to 15 pounds were reported in recent weeks.

Lake Pleasant (Erie County) — Trout and large northern pike were reported on this small natural lake through mid-June.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Boaters were catching nice numbers of panfish and smallmouth bass, and some crappies, which were in deep water through mid-June. Crappies and perch were hitting off the causeway. Largemouth bass up to 4 pounds were reported, with one angler doing well skipping jigs under the branches of laydowns. Walleye action was mixed. Some anglers did well drifting crawler harnesses or worm-tipped jigs while others reported success trolling crawler harnesses. The night bite on walleyes was strong for anglers who located weeds. Walleyes were chasing alewives after dark, and anglers were targeting them on long minnow plugs just below the surface. Catfish also were hitting. The bluegill spawn was over in mid-June, and pumpkinseeds were spawning. An occasional muskie was reported.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — Largemouth and smallmouth bass were reported through mid-June in this large natural lake, with some nice catches coming on jigs in the deeper weeds. Bluegills also were hitting.

Canadohta Lake (Crawford County) — Walleyes were biting on crawler harnesses through mid-June on this deep glacial lake.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — Large crappies up to 15 inches and walleyes up to 24 inches were reported through mid-June. Crappies and bluegills were reported from shore by the dam and at Three Posts. The larger crappies were offshore in eight to 11 feet. A few muskies were reported.

Shenango Lake, Shenango River (Mercer County) — Stripers were hitting in early June, with one angler doing well slow-trolling with planer boards. Large catfish and smallmouth bass also were hitting. Northern pike were active in various sizes, as were walleyes.

Sugar Creek, Little Sandy Creek, Oil Creek (Venango County) — These popular streams were still yielding trout in early June, thanks to cooling rainfall, although high flow put the kibosh on fishing at times. Anglers were catching numbers of rainbows and the occasional brown trout drifting mealworms, waxworms, and pieces of crawlers on Sugar Creek.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — Largemouth and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout and the occasional perch were reported through early June.

Allegheny River — As conditions allowed, some nice walleyes were reported on soft swimbaits through early June.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Mahoning Creek Lake (Armstrong County) — Largemouth and smallmouth bass were reported in recent weeks.

Two-Lick Reservoir (Indiana County) — Shore anglers reported nice crappie catches through late June.

Yellow Creek Lake (Indiana County) — Boaters and anglers were catching largemouth bass in recent weeks.

Keystone Lake (Westmoreland County) — Anglers were catching bluegills, crappies, yellow perch and largemouth bass near the boat launch in recent weeks,

Townsend Park Pond (Westmoreland County) — Bluegills were biting in recent weeks.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Asaph Run (Tioga County) — Numbers of trout were reported through mid-June.

Hammond, Cowanesque lakes (Tioga County) — Bass were hitting black and blue and blue craw colors through late June. Jigs and squarebill crankbaits were effective near shallow structure and weeds.

Hills Creek, Beechwood and Nessmuk lakes (Tioga County) — Topwater frogs were productive in thickening weed growth through late June for bass. Soft plastics in green colors also were working near weeds.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Rainfall made flow high and off-color in recent weeks. Water was in the mid-50s. Trout were hitting nymphs, such as Iron Lotus (16-18), Dirty Bird Hares Ears (12-16), Flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), and Pats Rubberlegs (8-12). Dry fly activity, including tan and dark Caddis, Blue Quills, and Light Cahills, was occurring just before dark. In the evenings, Elk Hair Tan Caddis (14-18), Black Caddis (14-16), and Midges (20-26) were productive for some anglers. During and after rainfall, olive and black streamers, such as Headbanger Sculpins (4-18) were working well.

Upper Bald Eagle Creek (Centre County) — Trout were hitting nymphs in recent weeks. Beadhead Green Weenies, chartreuse Beadhead Mop Flies, and Beadhead Prince Nymphs were effective. Streamers were effective for some anglers, as were minnows just before and after rainfall.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — High, slightly off-color water was reported around June 20. Temperatures were in the 50s. Olive or black streamers, such as Slumpbusters (6-10) were effective. A few sulphurs were still being spotted in mid-June but the hatch was winding down. Trout were rising to Sulphur Duns (16-18), Sulphur Emergers (14-16), Elk Hair Caddis in tan or black (14-16), and Midges (22-26). Rusty spinners were working in the early morning and late evening for some anglers. Nymphs, particularly Sulphur and Baetis, were effective.

SOUTHC-ENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Striped bass up to 34 inches were hitting on live bait through mid-June. Largemouth, smallmouth and rock bass also were reported in recent weeks.

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Flathead and channel catfish were being released on nightcrawlers, cut bait and live bait through mid-June, as river levels fluctuated from rainfall.

Delaware Creek, Lost Creek (Juniata County) — Wild and stocked trout were reported on these and other streams through mid-June.

Holman Lake (Perry County) — Largemouth bass and panfish were hitting at this Little Buffalo State Park lake in recent weeks. The deeper water was yielding some trout on pastebaits.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Smallmouth bass up to 3-plus pounds and largemouth bass up to 4-plus pounds were hitting on plastic worms in recent weeks. Striped bass up to 15 pounds also were reported along with walleyes up to 5-plus pounds. Northern pike also were hitting.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) — Striped bass up to 31 inches, and smallmouth and largemouth bass were hitting in recent weeks.

Mauch Chunk Lake (Carbon County) — Nice perch up to 10 inches were reported in recent weeks.

Harveys Lake (Luzerne County) — The panfish bite had slowed by June 20. Bass fishing was hit or miss, with some anglers doing okay on soft plastics off the rock points. Largemouths were still hitting around shoreline structure.

Susquehanna River — Rainfall made for tough conditions through mid-June, and catfish were the most consistent bite for most anglers.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Marsh Creek Lake (Berks County) — Largemouth bass up to 19 inches were reported through mid-June, with jigs effective for some. One angler released a tiger muskie on a Rattletrap.

Blue Marsh Lake (Berks County) — Nice-sized largemouth bass were hitting through mid-June on crankbaits and grubs. Bluegills were biting nightcrawlers.

Leaser Lake (Lehigh County) — Trout were reported by anglers fishing small spinners and shiners in recent weeks.

Octoraro Lake (Chester County) — Jim Neary’s Bait and Tackle reported June 22 that channel cats were coming on crawlers and dough baits. Bass were hitting for anglers fishing crankbaits, chatterbaits, or finessing jigs. White perch were beginning to hit. At the covered bridge on Octoraro Creek, small stripers, walleyes and snakeheads were hitting.

New Jersey saltwater report —Jenna P Sportfishing in Highlands reported a good sea bass bite up until the season closed June 21. Anglers were transitioning to fluke and the bite was heating up. The tuna bite was good for about 50 miles inshore in recent weeks.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg