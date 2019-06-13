Illinois Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – June 14, 2019

The fishing and hunting report is compiled using reports from conservation officers, hunting guides and fishing guides.

Editor’s note: Flooding and high water across the state have limited fishing in recent weeks and reports have been few. Anglers are advised to take precaution when trying to fish, especially in rivers where water levels can rise quickly.

North

Lake Atwood: Bluegills are always hitting. Use a small hook and a small float with a wax or red worm.

Lake Michigan-Central/North: Still quite a few northern pike are being caught while fishermen are casting for salmon also. Rainbow trout have been caught using golden roaches and are starting to hit the spawn. The kings started hitting a little bit better on spoons and crankbaits.

Lake Michigan-North: A few of next year’s coho salmon were caught along with the mix of fish. Steelhead have also been caught. Plenty of lake trout have been caught. Kings have been caught on trips out from 220 through 230 feet of water. The best bets were a RV Moonshine blue flounder down 85 feet and a white flasher with a white fly down 120 feet.

Chain: Water has been very high and reports are scarce. The bite changes from day to day so be prepared to move and change baits. The walleyes are slow as of late. Trolling or casting have both been about equal in effectiveness. Bouncing jig and minnow combinations around the pilings has been putting nice fish in the boats. The main lake areas are starting to get a good green weed growth.

Largemouths are getting active and hitting Rattletraps fished in the shallower areas as well as slow rolled spinnerbaits near the bottom. Look for the inside edges of weedbeds that are good transition points between cover and their spawning areas.

South

Devils’ Kitchen: Bluegills are still on beds and can be caught on crickets, wax worms and red wigglers. Bass are good on spinners and crankbaits. Most are hanging in structures.

Crab Orchard Lake: Catfish action has improved markedly on stinkbaits, leeches and cut shad. Bass are still holding in shallow areas and can be caught on a variety of baits. Crappie action is still good around bridges, but the larger fish have moved into deeper cover, 6 to 8 feet deep. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bluegills are still holding in shallow areas and can be caught on crickets and wax worms.

Kinkaid Lake: Crappie action is spotty. Some crappies are still holding eggs, but most fish moved to cover 6-10 feet deep. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bluegill action is still good, but most fish are running small. Wax worms, crickets and red wigglers are all effective. Anglers are still catching some catfish in shallows on worms and minnows. Bass action is fair. Muskie and walleye action is slow.

Lake of Egypt: Bluegills are still on the beds and can be caught on a variety of baits. Crappies have also moved into deep cover. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bass action has been good. The larger fish have moved deep, 14-22 feet. Soft plastics and jigs are the best bets. Some anglers fishing early in the morning are picking up fish on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

Little Grassy: Crappies have moved off the banks and are holding in 15-20 feet of water. Minnows are the primary bait. Catfish are in shallow areas and are being caught in good numbers on red wigglers and nightcrawlers. Bass are still holding in shallow areas. Anglers are taking fish on soft plastics and twitch baits.

Rend Lake: White bass good using Rooster Tails/spoons, in-line spinners, jig and curtly tail grubs. Reports of fish being caught around the Hwy 154 bridges. Try the main lake points first. Fish around the rocks and drop-offs, near brush cover/bushes. Channel cats excellent using large minnows, shrimp, leeches, cut shad, dip bait, Sonnys Stink Bait and nightcrawlers. Try leeches in moving water. Drift fish near the creek channels on the main lake. Also, try Waltonville Dam, Turnip Patch, and Jackie Branch. Creeks are doing well. Bluegills good using jigs, worms, meal worms, wax worms, and crickets. From shore try Sailboat Harbor and Mine 21 Road. Fish shallow with crickets, worms or small jigs. Try in the back of necks and on flat shallow banks and on the rocks. Set bait at half of water depth. Crappies excellent using pink/white tube jigs, meals worms and small or medium minnows on a cork. Work the fish attractors. From shore, fish near structures. Hot spots are Sailboat Harbor, Sandusky Cove, and North and South Marcum. Some brush piles are holding lots of fish, keep moving and you will find the right spot. Try the main lake drop off areas. Largemouth bass good using minnows, spinnerbaits, worms, black/blue jigs and crankbaits. Reports of fish being caught around Turnip Patch, Sandusky Cove, and South Marcum Cove. Fish in shallow bays near brush cover and bushes. Try around submerged trees and around bridges.

Central

Lake Taylorville: A few catfish have been taken on dough baits. Bluegills excellent on worms. Crappies good to excellent on minnows. Bass have been hitting plastic worms.

Coffeen Lake: Bass are good on topwater baits, crankbaits and plastics. Bluegills are fair on wax worms and fairly shallow catfish are good on dip baits, crawlers and cut bait, with some big flatheads being landed. Stripers are fair on deep running crankbaits.

Lake Springfield: Bass being caught on plastic worms near shore and boat docks. Channel cats good. Crappies fair on jigs and minnows.

Sangchris Lake: Bass were fair to slow around timber cover on plastics. Catfish were fair on cut baits and shad. Flatheads are good to fair on live baits.

Rivers

Mississippi River (Anna): Channel cats good on dough baits, minnows, stink bait, or cut baits are attracting attention along the shorelines and in holes. Bluegills good on crickets are attracting attention near weed lines, weed pockets, or near cover and structure.

Rock River (Rockford): An angler reported catching 50 channel cats recently using minnows and stink bait in flooded ditches and creeks. The creeks are full of bugs and night crawlers. The Rockford and Oregon dams are producing walleyes on a jig and minnow in quiet water areas.