First-ever Inland Fish Ohio event features governor

“We had a great day fishing at Cowan Lake,” said Gov. Mike DeWine (r).

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

WILMINGTON, Ohio — In the eyes of many a sportsman in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine already has a leg up on his predecessor.

DeWine and Ohio DNR (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz held the first-ever Inland Fish Ohio Day at Cowan Lake State Park in Wilmington on Saturday, June 1. The governor, the ODNR said, fished on a boat with several of his grandchildren.

“We had a great day fishing at Cowan Lake,” said Gov. DeWine. “In Ohio, we have world-class opportunities for boating and fishing, not only on Lake Erie, but also on our inland lakes, like Cowan Lake. We want to highlight opportunities for families to fish and spend time together at our inland lakes this summer.”

“Ohio is such a wonderful place to live,” said Mertz. “Our state offers families hundreds of lakes where they can spend a day relaxing, fishing, sailing, kayaking, or canoeing. Our inland lakes offer so much, and no matter where you are, there is a lake close to you!”

Attendees of the new Inland Fish Ohio Day enjoyed boating and fishing on the 700-acre Cowan Lake. Muskie, crappie, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill are plentiful at Cowan Lake.

The two largest fish of the day were 16 inches long – a channel catfish and a largemouth bass. Anglers caught nearly 200 fish over the course of the morning.

This event was the first of its kind on an inland lake. The Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife has for years held a Fish Ohio event on Lake Erie. This year’s Governor’s Fish Ohio Day on the big lake is on July 2.

Ohio Outdoor News will be there on July 2, and we hope the governor follows suit.