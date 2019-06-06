Michigan Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – June 7, 2019

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

Perch fishing has been pretty good in Lake St. Clair. Walleye anglers did well when trolling off Metro Beach and in front of the 400 Club. Body baits seemed to work better than harnesses. Smallmouth bass are still close to shore and being caught in 10 to 15 feet of water along the mile roads. Many white bass and freshwater drum have been caught by walleye and smallmouth anglers. A good number of legal and sublegal pike and muskie were also caught along the mile roads. Good perch action has been reported at Harsen’s Island, along with a good bluegill bite.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003.

Irish Hills Area

Panfish are moving into the shallows in local lakes including Clark, Evans and Sand. Bass angler also are finding fish in the shallows and the action will improve with a little stable weather and warmer temperatures.

Knutson’s Sporting Goods, (800) 292-0857 or (517) 592-2786.

Lake Orion

Bass and panfish have been caught along shore and the first breakline on Lake Orion. A few pike also have been caught. Trout anglers report a decent brown trout bite on Paint Creek now that the water is starting to recede.

Lakes Village Stop/Mobile Gas Station, (248) 693-4565.

Trenton Area

Walleye are still being caught in the Detroit River from the mouth of the river to Trenton. However, anglers are working harder to get them. White bass are present but have not taken over the river. Those targeting largemouth and smallmouth bass have found fish in the canals and near bridges.

Bottom Line Bait & Tackle, (734) 379-9762.

Trenton Lighthouse, (734) 675-7080.

Horse Island Tackle, (734) 692-9839.

Luna Pier Area

Limit catches of walleye have been caught in Lake Erie’s Brest Bay. Fish were caught out from the beach at Sterling State Park and out in front of the Edison stacks near Bolles Harbor. A few were in 14 feet of water, but the majority were caught in 17 to 22 feet of water when trolling or drifting a nightcrawler harness or using artificial baits. A couple of yellow perch along with a good number of white bass, white perch and freshwater drum were also caught. Largemouth bass and channel cats were hitting in the Fermi Hot Pond and in the canals and marsh areas around Point Mouillee.

Luna Pier Harbour Club, (734) 848-8777.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Allegan Area

Bass fishing has been good on Lake Allegan. Both smallies and largemouths are bedding together in the shallows. Bluegills are spawning in the shallows on some lakes and not so much on others. Baseline and Swan have been the hot spots for crappies a good bluegill bite has been reported by anglers on Eagle Lake in Bloomingdale.

Webber & Sons Marine and Tackle, (269) 673-6294.

Coloma Area

Crappies are hitting on most of the lakes in the area. A few walleyes have been caught on both live baits and artificial baits fished along the breaklines on Big Paw Paw, Little Paw Paw and Magician lakes. Bass fishing has been good for the catch-and-release anglers on Big Paw Paw, Little Paw Paw, and Lake of the Woods. River fishing has been quiet with high muddy water.

Ellinee Bait and Tackle, (269) 468-7522

Coldwater Area

Fishing has been good around Coldwater. Panfish are moving up on the beds on many lakes and bass are moving in shallow, too. A few walleyes have been caught on Madison Lake, but overall action has been slow. No word yet on perch fishing. Turkey season was pretty good.

Hoskins Bait House, (517) 369-1330.

Grand Rapids Area

The water was still high and muddy at last check in the Grand River so very few anglers have been out. A few walleyes and maybe a stray steelhead should be around when the water level drops back down to normal levels

Al & Bob’s Sports, (616) 245-9156.

Plainwell Area

Fishing has been pretty good on Gun Lake. Bluegills and crappies and in the shallows and bass are starting to bed, too. Crickets have produced a good bite for the panfish and topwaters and soft plastics have attracted attention from bass. Walleye fishing has also been decent. Most walleye anglers are trolling crawlers, Hot-N-Tots and Rapalas, while a few are tossing jigs tipped with crawlers, minnows or leeches.

Gillett’s Bait and Hardware, (269) 672-5371.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Limit catches of walleye have been reported by anglers in Saginaw Bay. Bottom bouncer and crawler harness fished in 8 to 12 feet of water near the Pinconning Bar produced good results. A few yellow perch, catfish, white bass and freshwater drum also have been caught. Walleye were also caught off the state park, near the Dumping Grounds and the Spark Plug, near Buoys 1 and 2 in 20 to 23 feet of water. Off Quanicassee, walleyes have been found in 8 to 10 feet of water straight out or in the south end of the Slot.

Franks Great Outdoors, (989) 697-5341.

Montague Area

Boat anglers on Lake Michigan have caught decent numbers of chinook 30 to 100 feet down in 60 to 120 feet of water. Orange spoons, green and white flies, and white meat rigs have all produced. On Muskegon Lake, bluegills are coming up into the shallows on the north end and are starting to prepare the beds. Fish were found in 3 to 10 feet of water. Walleyes are still being caught around the channel and near the Coast Guard Station when casting Rapalas. High water continues to hinder fishing efforts. The Hartshorn boat launch was under water. On the Muskegon River, the water temperatures was up between the high 50s and low 60s last week. Water levels were still high. A mayfly hatch is currently ongoing. Trout could be found on the gravel.

Johnson’s Great Outdoors Tackle Shop, (231) 893-6688.

Grand Haven Area

The salmon action is heating up on Lake Michigan with good numbers of chinook caught throughout the water column in 40 to 120 feet of water. Orange and green spoons or white flasher/fly combos have been the hot baits. Largemouth and smallmouth bass have been caught on swimbaits.

Lakeview Marine & Tackle, (616) 842-2770.

Ludington Area

Surface temperatures on Lake Michigan were about 45 degrees. Anglers are getting chinook salmon when trolling spoons and flies 60 to 80 feet down in 100 to 140 feet of water. Lake trout fishing has been on fire when bouncing baits off the bottom in 60 to 100 feet of water. Small pods of baitfish have showed up in the channel and some managed to catch a couple of chinook salmon when trolling in the basin. The Pere Marquette River had some higher flows but anglers were still catching some trout. The river is starting to see some good fly hatches.

Captain Chuck’s Fishing, Hunting and Archery, (231) 843-4458.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Fishing has been good in Lake Huron. Walleye fishing has been good off North Island and for anglers casting off the breakwall in Caseville and Port Austin. A few Atlantics and coho have been caught at Port Austin, too. Light numbers of perch have been caught in the Slot.

Walsh Gun & Tackle, (989) 856-4465.

Harbor Beach Area

Lake trout were taken with spoons in 90 to 110 feet. A few walleye and the occasional whitefish were taken in 25 to 35 feet with small body baits. Those casting spinners, tube baits, leeches or crawlers caught the occasional bass. At Port Austin, good catches of walleye west of the harbor when trolling crank baits in 12 to 20 feet.

Frank’s Place Bait & Tackle, (989) 864-5634.

Port Huron

Walleye fishing remains very good at Port Huron. Anglers drifting, jigging and handlining have all caught fish in the St. Clair River. Lake trout and steelhead have been caught at the south end of Lake Huron. Bass, pike and panfish are hitting on the inland lakes in the area.

Anderson’s Pro Bait, (810) 984-3232.

NORTHWESTERN LP

East Jordan Area

Walleye fishing has been good in Lake Charlevoix. Crawler harnesses fished in 10 to 18 feet of water in the South Arm have produced good results. The perch bite was red hot in 50 feet of water in Round Lake and in front of the Belvedere Club on Lake Charlevoix, but that bite has fizzled out. Surface water was running about 61 degrees and bass are staging on the first ledge. Anglers casting body baits and spinnerbaits off the mouth of the Boyne River are catching good numbers of smallmouth bass, some up to 5 pounds. Crappies have moved into the shallows on the Chain of Lakes. The 35th annual Lake Charlevoix Area trout tournament June 7 to 9. Turkey season was fair, at best.

Tom’s Bait & Tackle, (231) 536-3521.

Traverse City Area

Smallmouth bass are hitting in the shallows on Crystal Lake where the water temperature was up to 53 degrees. Cisco fishing has been good in East Grand Traverse Bay in 20 to 35 feet of water. Little Cleos fished along the drop-offs have produced the best results. Perch fishing picked up in Lake Michigan at Northport. Minnows and wigglers fished in 75 feet of water have produced the best action. Rivers are high and muddy and trout fishing has been fair.

WildFishing Guide Service, www.wildfishing.com.

Frankfort Area

The water level is up on Lake Michigan after all the rain. Lake trout have been caught in the harbor and when trolling along the shoreline. There were rumors of young chinook salmon caught in the Herring Hole. At Onekama, anglers were trolling the shoreline and the Barrel with spoons and Spin-N-Glos. With water temperatures near 48 degrees the bite was a bit slow, but lake trout have been caught by those trolling body baits in 20 to 25 feet of water in the early morning.

Tackle Box, (231) 352-7673.

Manistee Area

Surface temperatures reached 45 degrees on Lake Michigan and the chinook salmon have finally showed up. Some big fish are coming in. The best fishing has been 60 to 80 feet down in 100 to 120 feet of water with spoons. Good lake trout fishing continues when bouncing the bottom in 40 to 80 feet of water. Pier fishing has been slow, but anglers did manage to get a couple of chinook salmon or a couple of walleyes at night. On the Manistee River, trout fishing remains strong with higher flows. Decent fly hatches have been reported and dry fly fishing has been pretty good.

Riley’s, (231) 723-3354.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Mio Area

The Au Sable River is running high and muddy and fishing has been fair. Sulphurs and little mahoganies are hatching and a few drakes have hatched upstream. Wading has been very difficult, but boat anglers have been catching fair numbers of fish. The hatches are about three weeks behind.

Au Sable Angler, (989) 826-8500.

Grayling Area

Fishing has been tough so far with cold, high water in the Au Sable River. Sulphurs and caddis are hatching and brown drake hatches are on the horizon. The bite should improve as the weather stabilizes and water levels drop.

Skip’s Sport Shop, (989) 348-7111.

Old Au Sable Fly Shop, (989) 348-3330

Houghton Lake Area

Crappie have been caught in Houghton Lake near the weedbeds in 8 feet of water in the main part of lake. Bluegills are coming up into the shallows but were not on the beds at last check.

Lyman’s on the Lake, (989) 422-3231.

Higgins Lake Area

Had no word on lake trout on Higgins Lake, but the perch anglers were still getting some fish near Treasure Island and south of the Sunken Island in 15 to 30 feet of water. Most were using minnows. Surface water temperatures were about 50 degrees.

Higgins Lake Sport & Tackle, (989) 821-9517.

Rogers City Area

Lake Huron is warming and catch rates will really pick up once the surface water temperatures get closer to 50 degrees. Warmer water could be found south of the harbor and that is where most were fishing. Lake trout were scattered and found in waters up to 70 feet deep. Try spoons or attractors with Spin-N-Glos. Both chinook and Atlantic salmon have been caught in the top 30 feet of water on gold and orange, green or blue spoons. Body baits were picking up a few fish in 25 to 60 feet of water.

Adrian’s Sport Shop, (989) 734-2303

Oscoda Area

Lake trout fishing has been good in Lake Huron. Anglers trolling spoons, Spin-N-Glos and flies in 40 to 70 feet of water were picking up fish between Three Mile Beach and Au Sable Point. Light numbers of chinook or steelhead were also caught when trolling spoons. Green, orange, purple and chrome were hot colors. The walleye action has been slow, but a few were taken early morning or late evening by anglers casting body baits. Fire-tiger, rainbow trout and clown were good colors. Smallmouth bass have been caught on nightcrawlers and minnows.

Wellman’s Sport Center, (989) 739-2869.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Fishing has improved with a good walleye bite in Munuscong Bay. Anglers are catching limits and a lot of throw backs. Good pike and muskie fishing also has been reported. Pike, bass and splake are hitting in Lake Huron around the islands at Cedarville.

Wilderness Treasures, (906) 647-4002.

Drummond Island Area

Fishing has been slow around Drummond Island. A few walleyes have been caught in Scotts and Maxton bays and northern pike are hitting around the islands in both bays. Bass fishing also has been pretty good with a good smallmouth bite being reported by anglers fishing in both bays. Johnson’s Sport Shop, (906) 493-6300.

Curtis Area

Fishing has been decent on Manistique Lakes. Walleyes and pike are hitting on both lakes. Perch are being caught on Big Manistique Lake and good numbers of bluegills are being caught on South Manistique. The ’gills are starting to move into the shallows and are hitting wax worms and rubber spiders. Try nightcrawlers and leeches for the walleyes; minnows for perch.

Mick’s Bait Shop, (906) 586-6040.

CENTRAL UP

Marquette Area

The fish cleaning station is back up and running. Boat anglers in Lake Superior have been catching chinook, coho, brown trout and steelhead near shore. Those targeting pike near the old ore docks did not have any luck. On the Chocolay River, the upstream waters were still very high making it difficult for anyone trying to target brook or brown trout. Boat anglers fishing near the mouth of the river managed to pick up a few trout and salmon.

Gander Mountain, (906) 226-8300.

Munising Area

Boat anglers reported fewer catches of chinook and coho salmon in Lake Superior. The average catch was between zero to just a few per trip. Catch rates for splake have also been down this year. Shore anglers reported poor catch rates, too.

Curly’s Hilltop Grocery, (906) 387-3056.

Escanaba Area

Water temperatures on Little Bay de Noc were in the low to mid 50s and water levels were still high. Bass fishing has been good along Garth Point, Gladstone Bay and in the Ford River when casting plastics or crawlers in four to eight feet of water. Walleye anglers reported mixed results at the head of the bay when trolling a crawler harness or stickbait in 8 to 20 feet of water. Fair to good catches were reported south of Garth Point in 32 feet of water, in the Escanaba River from the US-2 Bridge to the mouth, and off Breezy Point with crawlers fished in 10 feet of water. A few perch have caught off Kipling in 23 to 30 feet of water on nightcrawlers.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

BayShore Resort Bait & Tackle, (906) 428-2950.

Iron Mountain Area

Trout anglers report a good bite on most area streams. Nymphs and streamers are producing good results and worm anglers also report a good bite. Streams are still running high. A few walleyes, panfish and northern pike have been caught on local lakes including Lake Antoine, but nothing consistent.

Northwoods Wilderness Outfitters, (906) 774-9009.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

Fishing has improved in Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Bay. Those trolling throughout the water column in 20 to 50 feet of water have caught chinook, coho, lake trout, brown trout and splake. Spoons, stickbaits or a flasher/fly combo have all produced good results. Morning action has been best with trolling speeds between 2.2 mph and 3 mph. Finding the warmer water is key. Temperatures were ranging between 36 and 49 degrees. Coho were found near the scum lines. Schools of smelt have kept bigger fish in the area.

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

Bergland Area

Lake Gogebic fishing and weather has improved. Walleyes are hitting leeches and minnows fished in 7 to 10 feet of water. The best bite has been during low light periods. Others have been caught in 16 to 20 feet of water. Northern pike action has been good. Smallmouths are beginning to stage and should start to move up to the beds with more normal temperatures in the forecast

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

Iron River Area

Fishing has improved in Iron County and anglers are reporting good success Bass are hitting on Chicagon and Fortune lakes and crappie anglers report good action in the shallows on Michigamme, Stanley, Hagerman and Peavy Pond. Muskies fishing also has been good, and bluegills are hitting in the shallows on most lakes in the area. Perch fishing has been slow to get started.

Luckey’s Sport Shop, (906) 265-0151.

The DNR contributed to this report.