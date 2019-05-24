Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 24, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has scheduled upcoming Hunter-Trapper Education classes.

Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for classes scheduled in your area.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports encountering shooters who are unfamiliar with the round restrictions on state game lands shooting ranges. It is unlawful on a state game lands range to load or discharge a firearm that contains more than six rounds of single-projectile ammunition.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham charged multiple defendants with the unlawful possession of alcohol on state game lands. He reminds the public that possession of alcoholic beverages is not allowed on game lands.

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus and Waterways Conservation Officer Aaron Luppachini, while stocking trout at Francis Walter Dam for the upcoming youth trout day, arrested an individual for drug possession.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler cited an individual for killing and possessing a wild turkey in Little Mahanoy Township.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan Zawada reports that a deputy responded in April to a red fox caught in a conibear trap. Trying to catch groundhogs, the defendant set the trap over a fox den hole. Citations were filed, and the defendant pleaded guilty.

Bucks County Game Warden Tyler Barnes on opening day of spring turkey season interviewed two suspects who harvested a turkey within a safety zone. Both will be charged.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports an owl was illegally shot near “John’s Pond” off Route 563 at Nockamixon State Park on or around April 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast Region office at 610-926-3136 or leave a message at the State Park office.

Berks and Schuylkill counties Game Lands Management Group Supervisor Dave Brockmeier reports habitat-management crews have started field work. Currently, crews are concentrating on preparing managed dove areas. Additionally, approximately 6 acres of overgrown invasive species have been removed on State Game Land 106 and the area ultimately will be converted to warm season grasses and clover to provide turkey brooding and bugging habitat.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports several game lands users have been cited since October for operating vehicles or riding horses in areas on State Game Land 43 that are closed to those activities. In all cases, signs were disregarded. “This is a problem that has gotten worse over the last few years,” Johnson said. “There have been several guilty pleas already, and other charges have been filed but not yet adjudicated.”

Dauphin County Game Warden Michael Doherty reports two people were cited for riding ATVs on State Game Land 211. The tracks of their ATVs were distinct and easy to follow to the yard of a home nearby. One of the machines was unregistered, which added another violation. “One of the riders was celebrating his birthday that day,” Doherty said. “I think I ruined the party.”

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports warning an individual for unlawfully possessing a young squirrel.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that nuisance turkey complaints are on the rise in his district. These turkeys are from pen-raised stock and routinely cause property damage, disrupt traffic and occasionally harass children at school bus stops. Unfortunately, these birds deplete the gene pool of pure wild turkeys and risk spreading diseases to the wild population.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that charges are pending against an individual who allegedly released a stray cat on state game lands. Feral cats on game lands kill untold numbers of small mammals and songbirds, which is why there is a specific regulation Pennsylvania’s Game and Wildlife Code to address this irresponsible act.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited an individual for riding his motorcycle on trails clearly marked as closed to motorized vehicles at State Game Land 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek, in coordination with the local state dog warden, investigated a case in Manor Township in which dogs were allowed to run loose and killed deer. Multiple citations were filed.

Northampton County Game Warden Bradley Kreider reports individuals from Easton and Bethlehem were issued citations for shooting songbirds with pellet and BB guns. The defendants also shot several raccoons illegally for no other reason than they were out and about during daylight hours.

Philadelphia County Game Warden Jerry Czech reports Peggy Hentz from Red Creek Wildlife Center conducted a training for wardens in the Southeast Region. The training provided tips on how to capture wildlife safely and effectively get it to a rehab facility. The training was conducted at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia. Wildlife Rehabilitator Rebecca Michelin from the Schuylkill Wildlife Rehab Center also was on hand to train us on triage and what her facility could for injured wildlife. The training was open to local Animal Control Officer from several townships in Southern Montgomery, Delaware County and Philadelphia Animal Care and Control, PA Fish and Boat Conservation Officers, Montgomery and Phila County Park Rangers. Eighteen officers attend the training and will be putting it to use this spring to help out local wildlife in need of rescue and rehabilitation.