Outdoor News Radio: Hour 2 of a 2-hour special from the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener

https://images.outdoornews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Hour-2-new-05-11-19-outdoor-news-governors-fishing-open.mp3 Live from Albert Lea, Minn., for the 2019 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister recorded this two-hour special edition of Outdoor News Radio on Saturday, May 11.

Brought to listeners by Pleasureland RV, Rob and Tim interviewed top anglers and natural resources officials with up-to-date fishing reports from around the state. Guests include angling legend Al Lindner, DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer Steve Pennaz, DNR Fisheries Chief Brad Parsons, Dave Moonen of Pleasureland RV, David Janiszewski from Ripalip University, Outdoor News fishing report guru and angling scribe Glen Schmitt, and guides Tony Roach and Bryan “Beef” Sathre.

A great fishing opener unfolded across Minnesota this past weekend, and the guests during this special program had great fun sharing what delilvered for them on the water. Give it a listen and enjoy open water 2019!