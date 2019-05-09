Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – May 10, 2019

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission continued in-season trout stockings in recent weeks.

For a schedule, visit www.fishandboat.com.

Anglers are reminded that walleyes come back into season May 4, and bass are in catch-and-immediate-release season through June 14.

NORTHWEST REGION

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Northern pike were hitting in Misery Bay, and perch were reported off the north and south piers. Following an outstanding bite earlier this spring, early-spawning perch were heading out of the bay at the end of April and another school was expected to move in. Smallmouth bass were beginning to come into the bay in recent weeks. The peninsula marina was yielding crappies, perch and bluegills, and the lagoons were producing crappies in recent weeks. Catches of perch were reported off Don John and Dobbins Landing.

Lake Erie tributaries —Streams on both the east and west sides still had a few steelhead in late April.

Eaton Reservoir (Erie County) — An evening crappie bite was reported in recent weeks, with golden shiners under slip bobbers an effective bait. Bluegills, northern pike and bass also were hitting.

Gravel Pit (Erie County) — Stocked trout were biting fathead minnows in recent weeks.

Edinboro Lake (Erie County) — Large bluegills, crappies, and nice-sized perch were reported in recent weeks.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Waders and some boat anglers were catching walleyes in the late evening and nighttime hours through late April, with some limits and nice sizes reported on long minnow plugs retrieved near the surface, or minnow-tipped jigs. Night walkers on the causeway were catching walleyes on crankbaits. Perch and crappies also were hitting in the upper part of the lake. Crappies, including a couple of 15-inchers, also were hitting around lily pads in shallow water on two-inch tubes, and perch were reported in shallow water on the south end. Some nice muskies also were released. Bluegills also were biting. Bass anglers reported numbers of fish on spinnerbaits in the lily pads and on crayfish-patterned soft plastics.

Canadohta Lake (Crawford County) — Water returned to a normal level in recent weeks, and crappies were biting.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — The north end was yielding crappies, perch and bluegills in recent weeks. Carp were active around the old road north of Millegeville Road.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County) — Fish were starting to move shallow in recent weeks, with bass, northern pike, crappies and perch biting during the day. Hybrid striped bass could be caught near-shore when on the feed. White bass also were reported. Crappies were hitting on 10 to 13-foot flats. Channel catfish were beginning to bite in the lake’s warmer sections.

Sugar Creek, Little Sandy Creek (Venango County) — A caddis hatch was reported on both streams in recent weeks. Egg patterns also were effective, especially where there were suckers. One group of three anglers released two dozen trout, mostly rainbows up to 13 inches, and a 25-inch brown trout, on Sugar. Pink, yellow and green salmon eggs, and Rooster Tails were effective. An angler landed a 22-inch walleye on a four-inch creek chub in recent weeks.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Large numbers of smallmouth bass up to 21 inches were released on tubes and other soft plastics, as well as hair jigs and crankbaits. A few walleyes and northern pike also were reported.

Kahle Lake (Clarion County) — Largemouth bass, bluegills, crappies, and yellow perch were reported in recent weeks.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Peter’s Creek (Allegheny County) — Nice catches of trout were reported from opening day on, with simple baits like crawlers effective.

Lake Wilma, Dutch Fork Lake (Greene County) — Outstanding numbers of trout were reported around opening day at these popular fisheries.

Whiteley Creek, Browns Creek (Greene County) — Brightly colored spinners were taking nice numbers of trout around opening day and in the immediate post season.

Cowanshannock Creek (Armstrong County) — Nice catches of trout were reported in recent weeks.

Blue Spruce Lake (Indiana County) — Rainbow and brown trout were reported in recent weeks, with scented artificial baits as well as live minnows and wax worms effective.

Yellow Creek (Indiana County) — Nice numbers of trout were reported from the reservoir down to the South Sixth Street Extension through late April.

Yellow Creek Lake (Indiana County) — Numbers of northern pike were reported near the Sailing Launch and the North Shore area through late April.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Stony Fork, Asaph Run, Crooked Creek (Tioga County) — Don’s Tackle Shack reported that all three streams were fishing well on chartreuse trout magnets, pink and white salmon eggs, butter worms, waxworms and spinners in recent weeks.

Hills Creek Lake (Tioga County) — Don’s reported that perch were hitting on crawlers and redworms in recent weeks. Crappies also were biting, with live minnows the best bet.

Hammond Lake (Tioga County) — Crappies were hitting but not in big numbers, according to Don’s, in late April. Shore anglers were catching them just inside casting range off rocky shorelines where they were suspended a few feet under the surface. Boaters were catching them near deeper structures and along the creek channel. Live minnows were effective.

Penns Creek (Snyder County) — High, off-color conditions prevailed April 26 and water was in the high 40s, according to TCO Outdoors, which advised trout were rising to Blue-Winged Olives (18-22), Hendricksons (14-16), and Grannom Caddis (12-14) hatches.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — Water was above-average in flow and in the low 50s as of April 26, according to TCO Outdoors, which reported Grannom Caddis (12-14), Blue-Winged Olive (18-22), and Midge (20-26) hatches. Effective flies included CDC Black Caddis (12-14), Elk Hair Caddis black (12-14), and Walt’s Worm (12-18)

Middletown Reservoir (Dauphin County) — Anglers were catching newly-stocked trout on crawlers, spinners, and pastebaits in recent weeks.

Marquette Lake (Lebanon County) — Brook and rainbow trout were hitting live minnows and pastebaits in recent weeks.

NORTHEAST REGION

Ice Ponds Lake, Lily Lake, FEW Reservoir (Luzerne County) — Some nice crappie catches were reported along with chain pickerel and bluegills in recent weeks.

Susquehanna River — Releases of smallmouth bass were reported in recent weeks, with soft plastics on lead-head jigs productive, especially in purple or black.

Harveys Creek, Harveys Lake (Luzerne County) — Both the lake and stream were yielding trout in better numbers than some other area destinations in late April.

Frances Slocum Lake, Moon Lake — Numbers of trout from the preseason stockings were providing action through April.

Roaring Brook (Lackawanna County) — Good conditions made for productive trout fishing in Scranton and Dunmore in recent weeks.

South Branch Tunkhannock, Lake Wilson — Nice catches of trout were reported on both fisheries. Anglers on Lake Wilson were doing well on spinners and pastebaits. The panfish bite also turned on in mid-April.

Oxbow Lake, Lake Winola (Wyoming County) — Trout up to 18 inches were hitting spinners and live bait in recent weeks. Inline spinners and spoons trolled behind boats were working well at Winola.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Octararo Lake (Chester County) — Jim Neary’s Bait and Tackle reported April 26 releases of nice-sized bass on spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Crappies were hitting around the lake, more for boat anglers than shore anglers, with soft plastics on jigs and minnows under bobbers productive. Bullhead catfish were coming on crawlers and chicken livers. In addition, white perch were reportedly showing up on inline spinners and crankbaits.

Delaware River — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported April 26 that striped bass, including some up to 30 and 40 pounds, had moved upriver to Morrisville and Trenton and were hitting blood worms and bunker. One 50-pound striper was caught just south of Philadelphia. Some channel catfish were reported on crawlers, and carp, including a 30-pounder landed in Philadelphia, also were reported, as were perch in this river.

Schuylkill River — A lot of carp action was reported by Brinkman’s as of April 28. Catfish also were hitting.

Levittown Lake, Pennypack Creek — Both were yielding nice numbers of trout in recent weeks.

Marsh Creek (Berks County)— Crappies were reported in recent weeks.

Falls Township Lake (Bucks County) — Brinkman’s reported that largemouth and smallmouth bass were released on a variety of bites through the end of April.

New Jersey saltwater report — Striped bass were reported in Rariton Bay, while further south, the black fish bite was sporadic, with a lot of short fish reported.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg