Annual spring fish and wildlife hearings questions, results

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

For voting results regarding 2019 Wisconsin DNR fish and game proposed rule changes, click here.

Total participants were 10,712, including 7,310 who participated online – an option that was offered for the first time in the 2019 annual spring fish and wildlife hearings, held across the state April 8.

For related stories, see the May 3 issue of Wisconsin Outdoor News.