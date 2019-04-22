Another one for the record books: North Dakota sees first 16-plus-pound walleye

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

A record that before last year had stood for nearly 60 years lasted about 11 months.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department on Monday morning, April 22 verified that Tom Volk’s 16-pound, 9-ounce walleye, caught the previous day (April 21), is the new North Dakota state record.

The Lincoln angler reeled in the 32-and-one-half-inch fish from shore along the Heart River in Mandan, besting the old record – by a whopping three-quarters of a pound – of 15 pounds, 13 ounces. That mark was set last May by Neal Leier of Bismarck, caught while fishing the Missouri River in neighboring Bismarck.

Leier’s fish also measured 32-1/2 inches and broke the mark – by an ounce – that had stood since 1959 (Blair Chapman in Wood Lake).