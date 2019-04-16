Turkey hunt at full bore as north zone hunters enter the fray

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

The state’s north zone opened to turkey hunting on Monday as south zone hunters were hitting the stretch on week two of their season.

Harvest totals as of this morning (April 16) stood at just over 4,900 – a pretty solid start on the way toward the goal of 15,000 once the season wraps up in mid-May.

Numbers from Monday’s opener in the north were still coming in, but the south zone harvest has been dominated by Jefferson County, which had a harvest total of 221 birds as of today.

Overall, weather conditions have been favorable in most parts of the state, though forecasted rain could put a damper on the harvest.

Check out the April 19 issue of Illinois Outdoor News for a look at the statewide turkey hunting prospects.