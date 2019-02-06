The road back home? Translocated wolf departs Isle Royale on an ice bridge

Staff and News Reports
Share this

An effort to rebuild the nearly extinguished wolf population at Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior in Michigan may have hit a bit of a road block – via an ice bridge. For the story, click here.

The female wolf crossed over an ice bridge formed by the recent polar vortex en route to an area close to nearby Grand Portage, Minn., where she was translocated from in early October 2018.

Tags: , ,
Share this

Related Post

Bill would let Nebraska farmers allow earlier deer...
Crossbow proposal causes stir among Maine’s ...
Coyotes on the beach? Yup, and far beyond in this ...
Trail runner kills mountain lion that attacked him...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *