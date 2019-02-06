The road back home? Translocated wolf departs Isle Royale on an ice bridge

An effort to rebuild the nearly extinguished wolf population at Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior in Michigan may have hit a bit of a road block – via an ice bridge. For the story, click here.

The female wolf crossed over an ice bridge formed by the recent polar vortex en route to an area close to nearby Grand Portage, Minn., where she was translocated from in early October 2018.

A female wolf, translocated to the park in October 2018, departed Isle Royale on January 31 via a now-formed ice bridge connecting the island to Canada and northeastern Minnesota. https://t.co/Oqh6G9k83V pic.twitter.com/o6ZUp3v1UJ — TV6 & FOX UP (@wluctv6) February 6, 2019