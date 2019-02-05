Total deer harvest down by more than 14,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunters checked 172,040 white-tailed deer throughout Ohio’s 2018-2019 deer seasons, according to the Ohio DNR. Last year, 186,247 deer were checked during the 2017-2018 season.

Find more information about deer hunting in the Ohio 2018-2019 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Following is a list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2018-2019 deer seasons. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest number, and the 2017-2018 number is in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change, the DNR said.

Adams: 2,944 (3,231); Allen: 878 (979); Ashland: 2,953 (3,254); Ashtabula: 4,884 (5,076); Athens: 3,442 (3,732); Auglaize: 824 (848); Belmont: 2,615 (2,931); Brown: 2,267 (2,521); Butler: 1,270 (1,401); Carroll: 3,465 (3,935); Champaign: 1,112 (1,197); Clark: 744 (685); Clermont: 2,294 (2,471); Clinton: 702 (810); Columbiana: 2,787 (3,257); Coshocton: 6,040 (6,559); Crawford: 1,122 (1,222); Cuyahoga: 929 (1,033); Darke: 687 (731); Defiance: 1,587 (1,600); Delaware: 1,406 (1,574); Erie: 1,017 (1,119); Fairfield: 1,793 (1,969); Fayette: 288 (353); Franklin: 733 (788); Fulton: 706 (745); Gallia: 2,487 (2,599); Geauga: 1,849 (1,818); Greene: 804 (778); Guernsey: 4,288 (4,753); Hamilton: 1,536 (1,639); Hancock: 1,142 (1,228); Hardin: 1,160 (1,253); Harrison: 3,198 (3,674); Henry: 675 (733); Highland: 2,275 (2,668); Hocking: 2,794 (3,321); Holmes: 3,916 (4,108); Huron: 2,100 (2,377); Jackson: 2,838 (2,984); Jefferson: 1,678 (1,903); Knox: 4,257 (4,658); Lake: 799 (883); Lawrence: 1,802 (1,784); Licking: 4,573 (5,009); Logan: 1,943 (2,055); Lorain: 2,073 (2,255); Lucas: 721 (748); Madison: 480 (511); Mahoning: 1,897 (2,032); Marion: 787 (893); Medina: 2,081 (2,012); Meigs: 3,072 (3,115); Mercer: 673 (677); Miami: 735 (787); Monroe: 2,276 (2,618); Montgomery: 699 (704); Morgan: 2,923 (3,278); Morrow: 1,476 (1,544); Muskingum: 4,646 (5,274); Noble: 2,902 (3,036); Ottawa: 474 (482); Paulding: 965 (1,022); Perry: 2,436 (2,769); Pickaway: 727 (822); Pike: 1,870 (1,934); Portage: 2,289 (2,289); Preble: 973 (969); Putnam: 695 (781); Richland: 3,254 (3,505); Ross: 2,749 (3,053); Sandusky: 829 (904); Scioto: 2,155 (2,326); Seneca: 1,770 (1,895); Shelby: 895 (983); Stark: 2,779 (2,880); Summit: 1,464 (1,474); Trumbull: 3,448 (3,640); Tuscarawas: 5,221 (5,722); Union: 921 (939); Van Wert: 492 (499); Vinton: 2,379 (2,802); Warren: 1,125 (1,186); Washington: 3,097 (3,327); Wayne: 2,081 (2,226); Williams: 1,555 (1,598); Wood: 905 (931); Wyandot: 1,448 (1,559). Total: 172,040 (186,247).