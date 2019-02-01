Old Fashioned Wild Game Stew

Ingredients

3-4 lbs. boneless chuck or roast (venison, buffalo, elk or moose) cut into chunks

1 cup of all-purpose flour

¼ to ½ cup of olive oil or vegetable oil

2 cups beef broth

3 cups of good beef or vegetable bouillon stock

1 cup red wine

½ cup port wine

2 medium onions chopped

1 cup of baby or chopped carrots

1 cup of chopped celery

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

3-5 garlic cloves chopped

3 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ teaspoon celery salt

Salt (Kosher) & pepper to taste

2-3 cups of coarsely chopped potatoes

1 cup sliced porcini or button mushrooms

Directions

Preheat oven to 275-300 degrees.

Trim meat of excess fat, rinse and pat dry. Dredge meat in flour seasoned with salt & pepper.

In a large fry pan on high heat sear all side of meat in olive oil until crust forms and very little red

showing on all sides. Place meat in large Dutch oven pan.

Add layers of remaining ingredients except for the potatoes and mushrooms. Do not add stock at this time.

Using the same frying pan used for the meat, cook the wine and port on the stove top on medium heat until wine & port reduces by half. Add all of the stock then pour over ingredients in the Dutch Oven.

Cover the Dutch Oven with a tight lid and cook in the oven under for 4-6 hours. Meat should start to be tender and break apart with a fork. Add potatoes and mushrooms and cook an additional 2 hours. Meat and potatoes should all be soft to the fork. Add additional stock to taste at this point if required. Remove bay leaves.

If you like richer or thicker gravy, mix Gravy Magic or corn starch with some of the stock and whisk

in to desired thickness after the final cooking step. Season gravy with salt and pepper to taste.

Yield: 6-8 servings