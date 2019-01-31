Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – Feb. 1, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Unseasonable temperatures in much of the state delayed ice-fishing as of mid- January, when cold, snowy weather moved in. Some anglers were fishing from boats as conditions allowed.

Ice anglers are advised to exercise extreme caution. For ice-fishing safety tips, visit www.fishandboat.com

NORTHWEST REGION

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — As of Jan. 18, FishErie reported that anglers were catching perch on Horseshoe Pond, but Misery Bay had only about 1.5 inches of ice.

Lake Erie and tributaries — FishErie reported Jan. 17 that shelf and shore ice was widespread and open water for steelhead was limited. Earlier in the month, steelhead were being caught on single eggs or minnows under floats.

Allegheny River (Forest County) — Walleyes, muskies and northern pike were reported in the Sand and Gravel Pool near Tionesta, and anglers had the most success catching them on live bait, such as creek chubs. Walleyes were reported near Trunkyville, known locally as the Fireman’s Hole.

Harbar Acres Lake (Butler County) — Rainbow trout were reported in early January on this State Game Land 95 impoundment.

Glade Run Lake (Butler County) — Anglers are reminded that they are required to release all fish they catch except trout until further notice from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) — In the open water of early January, anglers were catching muskies. Anglers targeting catfish reported success with minnows fished off the bottom.

Piney Dam, upper Clarion River (Clarion County) — A few crappies, walleyes and yellow perch were reported in early January.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — A few muskies, northern pike and walleyes were reported from Emlenton to Parker in early January.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Walleyes, northern pike, and muskies were hitting in early January.

Oil Creek (Venango County) — Anglers were catching trout in the lower Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only/Keystone Select Trout Waters section on a variety of flies in early January.

Kahle Lake (Venango County) — Anglers reported crappies, yellow perch, and bluegills were hitting on grubs or maggots under floats in early January.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Allegheny River (Armstrong County) — High water levels prevailed in mid-January, when mild weather had anglers launching boats. Some reported catching walleyes and a couple of muskies.

Northmoreland Lake (Westmoreland County) — Numbers of trout were reported through mid-January from the accessible fishing pier in the middle of the lake. Early morning anglers were catching limits on a variety of presentations, including scented baits fished off the bottom, minnows or crawlers under bobbers, and baits suspended at different depths.

Deer Lakes (Allegheny County) — In the open water of early January, anglers were catching trout on live baits. Pastebaits were less productive.

Allegheny River — High, fast water was reported in early January and, as conditions allowed, anglers were catching walleyes including some 10- to 12-pounders, and some nice-size muskies. Targeting slower water around structure and the mouths of feeder streams was the ticket.

Monongahela River, Cheat River (Greene, Washington counties) — Walleyes were reported at locks and dams in early January by anglers fishing soft plastics and silver lures. Worm harnesses were taking some perch.

Stonycreek River (Somerset County) — Fishing pressure was very light in early January, but anglers were catching trout, particularly in the Kantner stretch.

Quemahoning Reservoir (Somerset County) — A few northern pike were reported on shiners at the Green Bridge in early January.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Hills Creek Lake, Beechwood Lake, Hamilton Lake (Tioga County) — All had some ice by mid-January, but conditions were uneven and “iffy.” In the open water earlier in the month, anglers were catching trout on live minnows, waxworms, and small spinners on Hamilton and Beechwood lakes.

Rose Valley Lake (Lycoming County) — Ice was on the lake by mid-January, and some anglers were fishing.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Water was a good level and color and in the high 30s as of mid-January, and anglers were catching trout on streamers (4-8 in olive, black or chartreuse) and nymphs, such as Flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), Pats Rubberlegs (8-12), Frenchies (14-18) and brown/black Stoneflies (8-12). Targeting deep pools and the soft edges of pools was productive.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — Water was a nice level and color and in the low 40s in mid-January. Anglers were catching trout by targeting stream banks, soft seams and large rocks and other structure on Squirmy Wormies (12), Walt’s Worms (12-16) and Olive Scuds (14-18). Olive, white, or black streamers (4-18) also were productive.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Smallmouth bass were reported on dark-colored hair jigs in mid-January. Earlier in the month, tubes and hair jigs were effective, with anglers reporting bass up to 20 inches. In higher water, anglers were targeting stream outflow areas and edges.

Canoe Lake (Blair County) — Trout were hitting early in January when ice melted and provided open-water angling.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Jean (Luzerne County)

Ice anglers were fishing this Rickett’s Glen State Park lake in early January. Anglers are reminded that this is currently, through 2019, a catch and release only fishery.

Lehigh River (Carbon County) — Amid light fishing pressure, anglers were catching trout on spinners and soft baits near Palmerton in early January.

Mauch Chunk Creek (Carbon County) — Trout were reported on minnows and spinners in early January.

Delaware River — Walleye anglers were making some nice catches in early January.

SOUTHEAST REGION

East Branch Perkiomen Creek (Montgomery County) — Anglers were catching fall-stocked trout in the Perkasie/Sellersville section in early January.

Tuscarora Lake (Schuylkill County) — Trout were reported near the boat cove and along the beach in early January. Occasional catches of crappies and perch also were reported near the dam breast. Chain pickerel were hitting at the lake’s shallow end near the mouth of Locust Creek, with large shiners the ticket.

Little Schuylkill River — Open-water catches of trout were reported in early January.

Delaware River (Northampton County) — Walleyes were reported on swimbaits and jigs and twisters near Belvidere, N.J., in early January.

Bushkill Creek (Northampton County) — The catch-and-release section was yielding trout on various nymphs in early January.

Delaware River — Brinkman’s Bait & Tackle reported Jan. 20 that fishing has been slow owing to conditions. Just a few anglers were targeting carp and catfish.

New Jersey — Anglers were still targeting blackfish, but the bite was slow due to cold weather.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg