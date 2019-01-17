Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – Jan. 18, 2019

Anglers are reminded that they are required to wear a life jacket when in boats fewer than 16 feet in length and in all canoes and kayaks from now through April 30.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie tributaries — As of Jan. 3, a few anglers were catching steelhead on various flies, lures and baits, with downsized presentations working in low clear flow.

Allegheny Reservoir (Warren County) — Sportsman’s Outlet reported Jan. 5 that anglers were catching walleyes by jigging minnows.

Allegheny River (Forest County) — Walleyes and muskies were reported from boat and shore in early January.

Tionesta Outflow (Tionesta County) — Anglers fishing from the wall reported yellow perch, walleyes, and muskies at the start of the new year.

Allegheny River (Warren County) — Walleyes were hitting on a variety of baits around Mead Island by the old power plant upstream from Starbrick Access Area in recent weeks.

Kinzua Reservoir (Warren County) — Sugar Bay was yielding walleyes in recent weeks.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Poff’s Place reported Jan. 5 that very few anglers were fishing, but those fishing from shore and off the docks at Jamestown were catching some crappies, small bluegills, and the occasional stray walleye. The Shenango River below the dam was yielding panfish.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) — Appalachian Trails tackle shop reported a few boaters were on the lake and targeting muskies Jan. 5, but angling activity was minimal in recent weeks. Water was about 42 degrees.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Brady’s Run Lake (Beaver County) — Anglers fishing near the boat launch and upper section of the lake were catching brook trout in recent weeks.

Ohio River — Mild weather at the start of the year brought out a few shore anglers, and they were catching walleyes below the dams.

Virgin Run Lake (Fayette County) — Trout were hitting mealworms under bobbers at the start of the new year.

Blue Spruce Lake (Indiana County) — Rainbow and brown trout were hitting on red worms, waxworms, and minnows in recent weeks.

Two Lick Reservoir (Indiana County) — Yellow perch were reported on nightcrawlers near Allen Bridge in recent weeks.

Yellow Creek Lake (Indiana County) — Brown trout were hitting just below the dam breast in recent week.

Twin Lakes, Indian Lake (Westmoreland County) — Anglers were catching fall-stocked trout on minnows, spoons, and various colors of pastebaits in recent weeks.

Loyalhanna Creek (Westmoreland County) — Anglers reported catching trout on live baits above the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only stretch.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Susquehanna River — Walleyes were reported as conditions allowed in recent weeks.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Trout were reported on olive or black streamers (4-8) swung to shallow areas such as the tail-out of pools and stream edges at the start of the new year when flow was high and off-color and temperatures were in the low 40s. Nymphs, such as Flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), Pat’s Rubberlegs (8-12), Frenchies (14-18), and Brown/Black Stoneflies (8-12) also were effective when fished in deep pools ore the edges of pools.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — High, off-color flow in the low 40s was reported at the start of the new year and anglers were catching trout on scuds and small nymphs on the bottom. Effective patterns included Squirmy Wormies (12), Hare’s Ears (12-16), Flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), brown/black Stoneflies (8-12). Black, olive or white streamers (4-8) also were productive.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Some nice bass were reported at the start of the new year in 37-degree water. Jig heads with dark twisters or tubes were effective.

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) —TCO Fly Shop reported January 4 that water was dropping and clearing and in the upper 30s. Midges (20-26) were hatching. Recommended patterns included Gold-bead Hare’s Ears (14-18). Frenchies (14-18), and Rubberleg Stoneflies (6-10).

Stovers Dam (Lebanon County) — Coble’s Bait Shop reported January 5 that anglers were catching a few crappies and largemouth bass by anglers flat-casting live bait under bobbers with a slow retrieve.

Memorial Lake (Lebanon County) — Coble’s reported catches of nice-size crappies and some largemouth bass by anglers. Chain pickerel were coming on crawlers or minnows.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Hunters Gallery reported Jan. 7 that anglers were catching numbers of perch, walleyes, crappies, and bass. Mild weather brought boaters to the water.

Susquehanna River — Hunters Gallery reported anglers were catching nice-size walleyes through Jan. 7.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Schuylkill, Delaware rivers — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported high muddy conditions Jan. 5. Carp and catfish were being caught with some success.

Lake Nockamixon (Bucks County) — Brinkman’s reported that a few muskies were being caught on large muskie lures and bluegills in recent weeks. Walleyes also were reported.

Pennypack Creek — Trout were being landed through the start of the new year.

New Jersey saltwater report — Brinkman’s reported a fair number of blackfish, although no limits, were being caught as of Jan. 5, including one fish 12½ pounds, off Point Pleasant in the Manasquan Inlet.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg