Resolve to be resolute every day, not just one

I read a DNR press release just after the first of the year that suggested that, in this new year, we would all do well to resolve to go fishing more.

I’m all for that, but in 2019, I resolve to go rabbit hunting more, too. And squirrel hunting. And bird hunting. And…

By the time you read this, it will be well past the first of the year, a time when just about everyone wakes up with thoughts of making their lives better and making those resolutions – promises to themselves that they’ll do better in the coming year than they did in the past.

There’s nothing wrong with that, but it occurred to me this year, as it has before, that Jan. 1 doesn’t necessarily signal the beginning of the year, especially for those of us who mark the passing of years and seasons with our desire to be afield.

To me, “Happy New Year” has felt more appropriate on Sept. 1, when early Canada goose season has begun – and, recently, early teal season, too – and we’re able to bring along shotguns in our boats along with the fishing rods.

Maybe bow hunters say “Happy New Year” on Oct. 1, or firearm season deer hunters say it on Nov. 15, the long-held traditional start of “deer season.”

You get the idea. Many fishermen probably start their new year on the day they can target walleye and pike after spawning seasons, or trout in the streams. Maybe bird dog enthusiasts start the new year when they can begin training their dogs on public land again after birds have nested.

And so it goes.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year.”

Henry David Thoreau wrote, “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.”

Those seem like good resolutions to keep this year.