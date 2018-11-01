Archers take 237 deer in Camp Ripley hunts

Minnesota DNR Reports
An archer poses with a deer harvested at a past Camp Ripley hunt. (Minnesota DNR)
Hunters shrugged off mild, windy and wet weather at this year’s Camp Ripley bow hunts near Little Falls, taking 237 deer in two hunts over a total of four days, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 27-28.

The Minnesota DNR issued 2,883 permits, and the 2,365 participating hunters had above-average success of 9.7 percent.

The Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program coordinated morning check-in and provided deer registration services at the hunts.

“We have a strong partnership with Central Lakes College,” said Beau Liddell, DNR wildlife manager at Little Falls. “They did a great job managing traffic and registering deer. The event is a worthwhile opportunity to train students pursuing careers in wildlife management.”

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunts in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.

 

 

