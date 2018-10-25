Reports: Southern part of state seeing better waterfowl hunting than north

Duck hunting was somewhat variable across the state over the past week, the Minnesota DNR said in its weekly Waterfowl Migration and Hunting Report, released Thursday, Oct. 25.

In general, hunting reports were better in the southern portion of the state than in the north. Species diversity continues to change as ducks move into and out of the state. Ring-necked duck numbers declined in many areas and are likely past peak abundance in the state. Some scaup have moved into the state and small numbers of other late-season migrants such as buffleheads and goldeneyes are present. Canada goose numbers continue to increase slowly in most areas. Many reports indicated that hunters who are willing to scout are having much better success.

About 50 percent of the corn has been harvested, and 70 percent of the soybeans statewide, which provide additional field feeding opportunities for ducks and geese. Wetlands conditions remain good; wild rice stands have deteriorated. Hunting pressure has declined significantly from earlier this season and will continue to decline, the report said.

The weather forecast calls for rain over the next few days and seasonal temperatures through the weekend. In northern Minnesota, high temperatures should be in the mid-40s and lows in the mid- to upper 30s. In southern Minnesota, high temperatures should be in the low 50s with lows in the low 40s. The extended forecast calls for seasonal temperatures into next week with no major cold fronts predicted.