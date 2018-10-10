Spicy Venison Jambalaya

Give this recipe a try and you’ll discover why it stays near the top on our list of favorites. Beyond the fact that it is an excellent way to use up the last of the sausage or brats you’ve got stashed away in the freezer from last year’s deer season, the primary reason you’ll love it is because it is one of those dishes that just gets better with re-heating.

During fall hunting season, it is convenient to make a big batch and enjoy those leftovers when you come in after a day in the field with some warm crusty bread on the side.

Ingredients

1.5 lbs of venison sausage (or brats) sliced into rounds

1 cup chopped peppers (any combination of green, yellow, or orange peppers)

1 ½ cups of chopped celery

1 medium onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon file powder (sometimes called Gumbo file~)

½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cups chicken broth

1 16-oz can crushed Italian tomatoes, include the liquid

1 8-oz can tomato sauce

2 cups uncooked white rice

1 tablespoon cooking oil or lard

Directions

Heat the oil in a heavy Dutch oven over medium heat and saute venison sausage, peppers, celery, onion, and garlic approx. 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning, pepper, and salt over the sausage and meat and stir. Add the rest of the seasonings and carefully introduce the chicken broth, tomatoes and rice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover the pot and simmer for 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.

Note From the Kitchen: You can substitute andouille sausage for the brats, which adds a nice kick to the dish, and some people like to add diced chicken breasts to the initial step and saute that together with the vegetables. True Creole Jambalaya incorporates shrimp into the recipe.

