New York Outdoor News writers, contributors honored

Steve Piatt, editor at New York Outdoor News, was awarded second place in the newspaper columns category for "Out There: Looking Back on That First Longbeard," which published March 10, 2017.

Numerous New York Outdoor News writers and contributors were honored during the New York State Outdoor Writers Association’s annual awards banquet – sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Oct. 6 at the Peconic Sportsman’s Club in Manorville, N.Y.

The organization of more than 80 professional communicators and several dozen supporting members from the outdoor and travel industry gathered in Long Island’s Suffolk County Oct. 4-7 for its annual conference.

New York Outdoor News winners for 2017:

Newspaper Feature: First place, Glenn Sapir, “Jim Zumbo’s New York Roots,” Feb. 24, 2017; Second place, Sapir, “Wayne Trimm: A New York Treasure,” July 28, 2017; third place, Angelo Peluso, “A Dose of Wilderness Wisdom,” Feb. 24, 2017.

Newspaper Column: First place, Sapir, “Here and There, Now and Then: A Time to Take Stock,” Dec. 15, 2017; second place, Steve Piatt, “Out There: Looking Back on That First Longbeard,” March 10, 2017.

Sapir was also honored for his efforts in other publications, as were regular New York Outdoor News contributors Bill Hilts Jr. and Dan Ladd – for both writing and photography. Peluso also earned a Janice M. Keesler Memorial Photo Award – second place in the wildlife category.