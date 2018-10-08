With pheasant index up, optimism greets Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

Minnesota deer hunting isn't far off in the background, but this weekend the state pheasant hunting opener is in the foreground.

With an optimistic outlook, Minnesota’s pheasant hunters will look to Luverne this weekend as the city hosts the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

Minnesota hunters are hoping for good fortune in the field after the 2018 roadside survey found a 19 percent increase in the pheasant index.

Gov. Mark Dayton will lead the opening weekend festivities, which highlight the many community assets Luverne has to offer. It is the eighth and final year Dayton, who inaugurated the event in 2011, will attend as governor.

On Friday afternoon, a dedication of the Rooster Ridge Wildlife Management Area will take place at 4 p.m. The Minnesota DNR worked with Pheasants Forever to make the WMA a reality.

On Friday evening, the public is invited to join Governor Dayton and other dignitaries at a community banquet at Grand Prairie Events. The event will run from 5-8:30 p.m., with social hour, dinner and a program featuring the governor as well as local community leaders. Tickets are $40 and available by calling the Luverne Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB at 507-283-4061.

On Saturday, hunters will take to the field for the pheasant hunt, followed by an afternoon dog parade and “Pheasant Phiesta.”

More information and updates on the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener can be found at exploreminnesota.com/mngpho.

The public is invited to attend the dedication of Minnesota’s newest public hunting land, Rooster Ridge Wildlife Management Area, on Friday.

Rooster Ridge WMA was made possible by Pheasants Forever and the Outdoor Heritage Council fund.

The new WMA features 93 acres of rolling hills and wetlands. Restoration work was conducted by more than 40 volunteers who gave their time over three organized work days. In addition to the Rock County Pheasants Forever chapter, Beaver Creek Sportsmen and the Luverne High School trap team members pitched in to make this new parcel a reality.

Rooster Ridge WMA is located 1 mile southwest of Beaver Creek in Rock County, or about 10 miles southwest of Luverne.