Minnesota waterfowl migration and hunting report: Species diversity continues to change as migrant ducks move into the state

Duck hunters had a fair second weekend across the state, the Minnesota DNR said in its most recent waterfowl migration and hunting report, released Thursday, Oct. 4.

According to the report, some areas in central and southern Minnesota still held good numbers of teal and wood ducks. In northern Minnesota, ring-necked numbers have increased along with other diving ducks. Species diversity continues to change as migrant ducks move into the state.

Water levels remain fairly dry in the northern portion of the state but are good to excellent across most of the rest of the state. Corn and soybean harvest has been stalled by the wet weather.

The temperatures have remained well below average. The first two weeks of duck season have been the coldest recorded in at least the last 30 years when comparing actual daytime highs to average high temperatures. The weather outlook for this weekend calls for highs around 40 in northern Minnesota with lows just above freezing. In southern Minnesota, highs should be near 50 with lows in the 40s. The long-term forecast calls for daytime high temperatures to remain well below average with considerable rain next week and some chance for snow in northern areas.

(The above weekly report is a compilation of state and federal wildlife manager reports and waterfowl surveys from across Minnesota. Hunting reports were limited this week due to the split/closed season in both the Central and South zones. The Central Zone reopens on Saturday, Oct. 6, while the South Zone remains closed until Saturday Oct. 13.)