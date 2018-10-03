‘We’re here to help ladies with their first upland hunting experience’

Jamestown, N.D. – Tapping into the nation’s growing demographic of female hunters, Pheasants Forever and its partners in North Dakota are offering upland hunting opportunities this fall for women to engage their peers in the field.

“We’ve identified a percentage of women in North Dakota who wish to connect with the land and know where their food comes from,” Rachel Bush, state coordinator for Pheasants Forever in North Dakota, said in a PF news release this week. “Pheasants Forever can bridge this connection by offering upland hunting opportunities for interested females.”

From 2011 to 2016, the National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation indicated a steep drop in hunters nationwide from 13.7 million to 11.5 million. But one highlight of the report was the number of women hunters in the nation, which remained steady at nearly 11 percent. As vital contributors to conservation, more women involved with hunting equals more license sales and future investments through the Pittman-Robertson Act, funneling 11 percent of sales tax on all firearms, ammunition, and other sporting accessories back to states for strengthening public access and wildlife populations.

“In North Dakota, Pittman-Robertson dollars are used by our state agency for its Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program, Wildlife Management Areas, the development of shooting ranges, and a host of other activities designed to maintain fish and wildlife populations,” said Bush. “This is an important message to convey to women who are new in the outdoors and hunting, helping them understand that outdoorswomen are a major force for funding wildlife conservation in America. We want more women to be involved, and we’re here to help ladies with their first upland hunting experience.”

Upcoming women-only pheasant hunts:

Stutsman County Wildlife Federation hunt – Oct. 14, Jamestown, N.D.; contact: Cathleen O’Higgins, (701) 251.8023, ohigginsc@gmail.com; more information: www.facebook.com/stutsmancountywildlifeclub

Pheasants Forever in North Dakota hunt: Nov. 4, Regent, N.D.; contact: Rachel Bush, (701) 403.4853 /rbush@pheasantsforever.org.