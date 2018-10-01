Legendary Illinois caller, call-maker dies in ATV accident

Tim Grounds, a goose calling legend and call-maker from southern Illinois, was killed in an ATV accident at his hunting club on Sunday.

Grounds, 60, reportedly was spraying weeds on an embankment when his ATV overturned and landed atop of him.

The founder of Tim Grounds Championship Calls, he won calling World Championships in 1988, 1992 and 1994.

The Williamson County Coroner confirmed the death Sunday night. The crash remains under investigation by the coroner and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.